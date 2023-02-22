News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU close to deal on 10th sanctions package against Russia
World
2023-02-22 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
EU close to deal on 10th sanctions package against Russia
The European Union is close to a 10th sanctions package against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and EU governments hope to reach a deal on Wednesday if they can overcome differences about a ban on Russian rubber and diamond imports, EU diplomats said.
Among those the bloc is seeking to target are Russians it says are involved in the illegal deportation of some 6,000 Ukrainian children.
The package, worth 11 billion euros ($11.70 billion), is also likely to include, for the first time, a ban on all exports to seven Iranian entities believed to be making items used by Russia in the war.
"We were discussing today the 10th sanctions package against Russia," Polish ambassador to the EU Andrzej Sados said after talks by ambassadors of the EU's 27 governments in Brussels.
"We will restart the discussion tomorrow afternoon in the hope that we can find a common denominator," he said.
The EU wants to have the package, including against those accused of the deportation of children, ready in time for the anniversary of the invasion on Feb. 24.
"At least 34 Russian institutions are involved in systemic stealing of Ukrainian children, including the Russian children's ombudsman," Sados said.
The UN refugee agency said last month Russia was giving the children Russian passports and putting them up for adoption.
A US-backed report this month said Russia had held at least 6,000 Ukrainian children in sites in Russian-held Crimea and Russia whose primary purpose appeared to be political re-education. Russia's embassy in Washington said Russia accepted children who were forced to flee Ukraine.
In response to the UNHCR, Russia's foreign ministry accused its chief of being silent when children died as a result of what she said was Ukrainian shelling in the Donbas region after pro-Moscow separatists declared independence in 2014.
DIAMOND TRADE
Sados said there was some progress on setting an embargo on imports of Russian diamonds, either polished or rough, because Belgium was easing its opposition to it even though it would hurt Europe's biggest diamond trading center in Antwerp.
But he and other diplomats said diamonds were unlikely to be part of this package because such a measure still needed to be coordinated with G7 countries, whose leaders were likely to mention the issue in a statement on Friday.
Neither would the package include sanctioning Russia's nuclear energy sector and putting Rosatom on the sanctions list, diplomats said, because several European countries, including France, buy uranium from Russia for their reactors.
But the EU was close to a compromise on banning Russian synthetic rubber, diplomats said, even though Germany and Italy opposed a complete embargo which Poland and the Baltic countries are calling for. The solution could be a quota and the talks were focusing on how much could be allowed, diplomats said.
The EU will also ban sales to Russia of all dual-use and electronic components used in Russian armed systems such as drones and missiles and helicopters -- basically anything that can be found in Russian weapons on Ukrainian battlefields.
The EU is also likely to cut more Russian banks, including the private Alfa-Bank, the online bank Tinkoff and the commercial lender Rosbank ROSB.MM from the global messaging system SWIFT.
The EU is likely to ban Russia Today's Arabic service from its territory and prohibit sales to Russia of electronic circuits and components, thermal cameras, radios and heavy vehicles, as well as steel and aluminum used in construction and machinery serving industrial and construction purposes.
Reuters
World
EU
European Union
United Nations
UN
US
Sanctions
Russia
Ukraine
War
Deal
Close
Invasion
Politics
Government
Diamond
Import
Trade
Next
Nuclear risk seen rising as Putin unpicks last treaty with US
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-16
UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'
World
2023-02-16
UN to mark Russia invasion of Ukraine anniversary by urging 'just peace'
0
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
World
2023-01-20
UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
0
World
09:24
Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US
World
09:24
Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US
0
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
0
World
09:13
Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary
World
09:13
Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
0
Variety
2022-12-30
ISF warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
Variety
2022-12-30
ISF warns against celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve
0
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
0
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store