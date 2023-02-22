China, Japan square off at first security talks in four years

World
2023-02-22 | 05:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China, Japan square off at first security talks in four years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China, Japan square off at first security talks in four years

China said it was troubled by Japan's military build-up and Tokyo took aim at Beijing's military ties to Russia and its suspected use of spy balloons in the Asian powers' first formal security talks in four years on Wednesday.

The talks, aimed at easing tensions between the world's second- and third-largest economies, came as Tokyo worries that Beijing will resort to force to take control of Taiwan in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine, sparking a conflict that could embroil Japan and disrupt global trade.

Japan in December said it would double defense spending over the next five years to 2% of gross domestic product - a total of $320 billion - to deter China from resorting to military action. Beijing, which increased defense spending by 7.1% last year, spends more than four times as much as Japan on its forces.

Tokyo plans to acquire longer range missiles that could strike mainland China and to stock up on other munitions it would need to sustain a conflict alongside the large U.S. force it hosts.

"The international security situation has undergone vast changes and we are seeing the return of unilateralism, protectionism, and a Cold War mentality," Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong said at the start of the meeting in Tokyo with Japanese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Shigeo Yamada.

Leaving Japan's foreign ministry after the meeting, Sun said that they had also discussed Japan's release of waste water from the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific and about "unblocking" industrial supply chains. He didn't provide details.

China is Japan's largest trading partner, accounting for around a fifth of its exports and almost a quarter of its imports. It's also a major manufacturing base for Japanese companies.

“While relations between Japan and China have a lot of possibilities, we are also facing many issues and concerns," Yamada told Sun.

He pointed to their territorial dispute over uninhabited islands in the East China Sea known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China, Beijing's recent joint military drills with Moscow and the suspected Chinese surveillance balloons spotted over Japan at least three times since 2019.

Following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon by the United States, Japan last week said it planned to clarify military engagement rules to allow its jet fighters to shoot down unmanned aircraft that violate its airspace.

In a statement after the meeting, Japan's foreign ministry said it had also stressed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

The two countries had agreed to try and establish a direct communication hotline "around spring", and to strengthen dialogue between their senior security officials, it added.
 
REUTERS
 

World

China

Japan

Chinese

Japanese

Security

Talks

LBCI Next
Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find
Britain faces shortage as imports hit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-09

Japan, Philippines pledge closer security ties amid China tensions

LBCI
World
2023-02-04

Japan to restrict chip manufacturing machine exports to China - Kyodo

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

NATO, Japan pledge to strengthen ties in face of 'historic' security threat

LBCI
World
2023-01-29

Russia rules out talks with Japan on fishing near disputed islands

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:35

Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

LBCI
World
09:24

Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US

LBCI
World
09:14

Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'

LBCI
World
09:13

Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

How the earthquake threw Turkey's election plan into turmoil

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app