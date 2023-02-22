US House panel to hold hearing on policy toward China

The hearing, announced by the panel's chair, Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican, is called, "Combating the Generational Challenge of CCP Aggression."



Alan Estevez, the US Commerce Department's undersecretary for industry and security, who oversees restrictions on tech exports to China, is among the witnesses.



Other witnesses are Daniel Kritenbrink, US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs; Michael Schiffer, Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Asia at the US Agency for International Development; and Scott Nathan, chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation.



McCaul has been pressing Estevez on the need to ensure China is not transferring US-origin technology to state sponsors of terrorism, and has called for tighter restrictions on exports to blacklisted companies like China's Huawei, which are viewed as a threat to US national security.





