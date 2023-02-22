Dollar hovers near six-week high as economies strengthen

World
2023-02-22 | 05:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dollar hovers near six-week high as economies strengthen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Dollar hovers near six-week high as economies strengthen

The dollar was little changed on Wednesday, continuing to trade near six-week highs on the back of strong economic data.

Survey data released on Tuesday showed U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest in eight months. In the euro zone, a survey-based gauge of activity also surged, hitting a nine-month high.

The signs of economic strength caused traders to pencil in further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, driving the U.S. S&P 500 stock index (.SPX) 2% lower and the dollar up 0.3%.

On Wednesday, the euro was flat at $1.065, just above Friday's six-week low of $1.061.

The dollar index was up less than 0.1% at 104.22, not far off the six-week high of 104.67 hit at the end of last week.

Investors' focus now turns to the release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting later on Wednesday, which could offer more insight into policymakers' plans.

"We've been in this dollar rebound for three weeks. The fundamental driver essentially is the market repricing Fed hikes higher," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"That's the near-term momentum and that's the path of least resistance," Tan said. "I wouldn’t fight it for now... a further extension of this rally is likely in my view."

A blockbuster U.S. employment report in early February sparked the rebound in the dollar, which has been helped along by a series of strong data releases.

Traders on Tuesday were projecting the Fed's main interest rate would rise to peak around 5.35% in July, according to Refinitiv data based on derivative market pricing.


At the start of February, expectations were for a peak just below 5%. The Fed has raised rates to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, from 0% to 0.25% as recently as March 2022.

Investors have also increased their ECB rate bets. Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it now expects rates to rise to 3.75%, having previously expected them to rise to 3.25% from their current level of 2.5%.

The dollar slipped 0.1% to 134.85 yen, after rising more than 0.5% on Tuesday.

The pound was down 0.26% to $1.208.It climbed 0.6% on Tuesday after British survey data also came in strong.

Over in the antipodes, the kiwi was last flat at $0.622, after having risen to an intra-day high of $0.625 earlier in the session following a hawkish rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.


REUTERS
 

World

Dollar

US

USD

Economies

Economy

LBCI Next
Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries
US House panel to hold hearing on policy toward China
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:31

Eyes on Israel central bank as judicial push keeps shekel tumbling vs dollar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Here is why BDL buys USD from the market

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:35

Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

LBCI
World
09:24

Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US

LBCI
World
09:14

Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'

LBCI
World
09:13

Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-14

How the earthquake threw Turkey's election plan into turmoil

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app