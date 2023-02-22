News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Dollar hovers near six-week high as economies strengthen
World
2023-02-22 | 05:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Dollar hovers near six-week high as economies strengthen
The dollar was little changed on Wednesday, continuing to trade near six-week highs on the back of strong economic data.
Survey data released on Tuesday showed U.S. business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February to reach its highest in eight months. In the euro zone, a survey-based gauge of activity also surged, hitting a nine-month high.
The signs of economic strength caused traders to pencil in further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve on Tuesday, driving the U.S. S&P 500 stock index (.SPX) 2% lower and the dollar up 0.3%.
On Wednesday, the euro was flat at $1.065, just above Friday's six-week low of $1.061.
The dollar index was up less than 0.1% at 104.22, not far off the six-week high of 104.67 hit at the end of last week.
Investors' focus now turns to the release of the minutes from the Fed's latest meeting later on Wednesday, which could offer more insight into policymakers' plans.
"We've been in this dollar rebound for three weeks. The fundamental driver essentially is the market repricing Fed hikes higher," said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"That's the near-term momentum and that's the path of least resistance," Tan said. "I wouldn’t fight it for now... a further extension of this rally is likely in my view."
A blockbuster U.S. employment report in early February sparked the rebound in the dollar, which has been helped along by a series of strong data releases.
Traders on Tuesday were projecting the Fed's main interest rate would rise to peak around 5.35% in July, according to Refinitiv data based on derivative market pricing.
At the start of February, expectations were for a peak just below 5%. The Fed has raised rates to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, from 0% to 0.25% as recently as March 2022.
Investors have also increased their ECB rate bets. Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it now expects rates to rise to 3.75%, having previously expected them to rise to 3.25% from their current level of 2.5%.
The dollar slipped 0.1% to 134.85 yen, after rising more than 0.5% on Tuesday.
The pound was down 0.26% to $1.208.It climbed 0.6% on Tuesday after British survey data also came in strong.
Over in the antipodes, the kiwi was last flat at $0.622, after having risen to an intra-day high of $0.625 earlier in the session following a hawkish rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.
REUTERS
World
Dollar
US
USD
Economies
Economy
Next
Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries
US House panel to hold hearing on policy toward China
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
06:31
Eyes on Israel central bank as judicial push keeps shekel tumbling vs dollar
Middle East
06:31
Eyes on Israel central bank as judicial push keeps shekel tumbling vs dollar
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16
Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16
Here is why BDL buys USD from the market
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
0
World
09:24
Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US
World
09:24
Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US
0
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
0
World
09:13
Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary
World
09:13
Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-10
MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue
Lebanon News
2022-12-10
MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue
0
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
How the earthquake threw Turkey's election plan into turmoil
Middle East
2023-02-14
How the earthquake threw Turkey's election plan into turmoil
0
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
World
2023-01-26
Russia launches wave of missiles at Ukraine after Kyiv secures tanks
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store