News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
World
2023-02-22 | 06:40
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
The US Supreme Court on Wednesday is set to hear for a second straight day a bid to hold internet companies accountable for contentious content posted by users, this time involving a lawsuit against Twitter Inc (TWTR.MX) by the American relatives of a Jordanian man killed in a Istanbul nightclub massacre.
The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in an appeal arising from a separate lawsuit against Google LLC-owned YouTube, part of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), by the family of an American woman killed in a Paris attack by Islamist militants. Both lawsuits were brought under a US law that enables Americans to recover damages related to "an act of international terrorism."
Relatives of Nawras Alassaf accused Twitter of aiding and abetting the Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for the Jan. 1, 2017, attack hat killed him and 38 others shortly after midnight during a New Year's celebration, by failing to police the platform for its accounts or posts.
Twitter is appealing after a lower court allowed that lawsuit to proceed and found that the company had refused to take "meaningful steps" to prevent Islamic State's use of the social media platform.
The nine justices in the case argued on Tuesday appeared torn over whether to narrow a form of legal immunity provided under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that shields internet companies from a wide array of lawsuits. The lower court dismissed that case largely based on Section 230 immunity.
That case involves a bid by the family of an American woman named Nohemi Gonzalez who was fatally shot in a 2015 rampage in Paris - an attack for which Islamic State also claimed responsibility - to hold Google liable for recommending to certain YouTube users content from the group.
In the Twitter case, the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals did not consider whether Section 230 barred the family's lawsuit. Google and Meta's (META.O) Facebook also are defendants, but did not formally join Twitter's appeal.
A key issue is whether the family's claims sufficiently allege that the company knowingly provided "substantial assistance" to an "act of international terrorism" that would allow the relatives to maintain their suit and seek damages under the anti-terrorism law.
President Joe Biden's administration is backing Twitter in the case, saying the Anti-Terrorism Act imposes liability for assisting a terrorist act and not for "providing generalized aid to a foreign terrorist organization" with no causal link to the act at issue. The administration backed the plaintiffs in the case argued on Tuesday.
Islamic State called the attack revenge for Turkish military involvement in Syria. The main suspect, Abdulkadir Masharipov, an Uzbek national, was later captured by police.
Twitter in court papers has said that it has terminated more than 1.7 million accounts for violating rules against "threatening or promoting terrorism."
Rulings in both cases are due by the end of June.
Reuters
World
Middle East
US
Supreme Court
Sue
Twitter
Elon Musk
Twitter
Outage
Turkey
Syria
Earthquake
Istanbul
Massacre
Next
Winter storm threatens record snowfall in parts of US
French business climate improved slightly in February - INSEE
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
Middle East
2023-02-16
5.2 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Cyprus
0
World
2023-02-15
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
World
2023-02-15
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
0
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
0
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Middle East
2023-02-07
UNICEF says Turkey-Syria earthquake may have killed thousands of children
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
World
09:35
Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius
0
World
09:24
Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US
World
09:24
Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US
0
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
World
09:14
Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'
0
World
09:13
Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary
World
09:13
Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
World
2023-02-10
US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-10
MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue
Lebanon News
2022-12-10
MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue
0
World
2023-01-23
EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions
World
2023-01-23
EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
Lebanon News
12:52
Lebanon ready to request assistance for natural disasters
2
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
01:27
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
3
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
4
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
Lebanon News
05:43
Tamara El-Zein to LBCI: Earthquake cannot be predicted
6
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
Lebanon News
05:53
Earthquakes specialist Sarkis to LBCI: Building survey data should be precise, correct
7
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
Lebanon News
06:56
Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report
8
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
World
06:04
Biden to meet NATO's eastern members over Ukraine, China and Russia confer
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store