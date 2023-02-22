Winter storm threatens record snowfall in parts of US

World
2023-02-22 | 07:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Winter storm threatens record snowfall in parts of US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Winter storm threatens record snowfall in parts of US

A winter storm spreading across the US West into the Northern Plains and Midwest on Tuesday could produce blizzards, brutal cold, and record snowfall, making roads treacherous and disrupting air travel.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm, blizzard and high-wind advisories for large parts of the western and north-central United States. Up to two feet (61 cm) of snow and winds of up to 60 miles (97 km) per hour were expected in some spots from Tuesday through Thursday.

Snow falling at a rate of two inches an hour and gusty winds will make travel conditions treacherous and perhaps impossible in parts of the Northern Plains and the Upper Midwest, the service said in its forecast.

"Snowplow crews will be out working statewide, but this storm could be a doozy," the Minnesota Department of Transportation said in a tweet.

While much of the United States will grapple with cold, snowy weather, parts of the South may, by contrast, see record high temperatures this week.

Some parts may have temperatures that are over 100 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than in the Northern Plains, the forecast showed. Orlando could hit a record high of 90 degrees (32 C), while the temperature is expected to drop to -16 (-27 C) in Billings, Montana, the NWS said.

The slow-moving storm started over the Presidents' Day holiday weekend, bringing heavy rain to parts of California and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains. On Tuesday, it was centered over the northern Rockies and the High Plains, including Montana and the Dakotas.

Starting Wednesday, the storm will move into the Upper Midwest with "some of the greatest impacts in Minnesota and Wisconsin," said Frank Pereira, a forecaster with the NWS Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

Late on Wednesday through Thursday, the storm will bring heavy snow and freezing rain to New England. New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine could get a foot or more of snow, Pereira said.

The lingering storm could also dump snow across California. Nearly all of the state's 39 million residents will either witness snow falling or be able to see the tops of nearby mountains covered in snow this week, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said.

Strong winds knocked out power to more 163,000 California homes and businesses on Tuesday, largely in the counties just south of San Francisco, as peak wind at San Francisco International Airport reached 68 mph (109 kph) on Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Winter

Storm

Snowfall

US

LBCI Next
British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
US Supreme Court weighs suit against Twitter over Istanbul massacre
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-04

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

LBCI
World
2022-12-14

Winter US storm brings warnings of more tornadoes, blizzards

LBCI
World
2022-12-11

Winter storm to move across much of US as holidays approach

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

As cyclone nears, Mauritius and Madagascar brace for floods, storm surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:35

Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

LBCI
World
09:24

Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US

LBCI
World
09:14

Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'

LBCI
World
09:13

Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-10

US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app