Bullard calls on Fed to get inflation under control this year

World
2023-02-22 | 08:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bullard calls on Fed to get inflation under control this year
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Bullard calls on Fed to get inflation under control this year

The Federal Reserve needs to get inflation on to a sustainable path down toward its 2% goal this year or else risk a repeat of the 1970s, when interest rates had to be repeatedly ratcheted up, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said on Wednesday.

"If inflation doesn't start to come down, you risk this replay of the 1970s where you had 15 years where you're trying to battle the inflation drag," Bullard told broadcaster CNBC in an interview.

"... That's why I've said let's be sharp now, let's get inflation under control in 2023 and it's a good time to fight inflation because the labor market is still strong."

Bullard also repeated his view that a Fed policy rate in the range of 5.25% to 5.5% would be adequate for the task.

Minutes from the US central bank's latest meeting released later on Wednesday are expected to detail the breadth of debate among Fed officials over how much further interest rates may need to rise to slow inflation and cool an economy that has remained stronger than expected despite tighter monetary policy.

REUTERS
 

World

Bullard

Fed

Inflation

Control

LBCI Next
EU close to deal on 10th sanctions package against Russia
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
05:39

Egyptians lean on instalment payments to cope with inflation

LBCI
World
04:59

German inflation remains high at start of year

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:35

Zelenskiy plans to attend July NATO summit in Vilnius

LBCI
World
09:24

Russia says it will play by nuclear treaty rules despite suspending deal with US

LBCI
World
09:14

Bill Gates buys Heineken stake, despite saying he's 'not a big beer drinker'

LBCI
World
09:13

Pope urges ceasefire in Ukraine ahead of invasion anniversary

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-10

US Treasury issues license to aid Syria in earthquake disaster relief efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

MP Jumblatt welcomes Berri's call for dialogue

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

EU greenlights Armenia mission to ease border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Thousands of Syrian refugees out of school in Lebanon: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app