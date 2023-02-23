Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion

World
2023-02-23 | 00:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ukraine joins world championship boycott over Russian, Belarusian inclusion

Ukraine's boxing federation (FBU) has joined a growing boycott of the amateur world championships over the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian boxers, who have been allowed to compete with national flags and anthems.

FBU vice president Oleg Ilchenko told public broadcaster Suspline on Wednesday that their boxers would not compete in this year's men's and women's championships, which will be held in New Delhi and Tashkent, respectively.

Both competitions are organized by the International Boxing Association (IBA), led by Russian Umar Kremlev. The United States, Ireland and Britain are among nine other federations that have boycotted the women's event, while several have also pulled out of the men's tournament.

The IBA lifted a ban on Russian and Belarusian boxers competing under their flags last October, against the International Olympic Committee's guidance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine a year ago, for which Belarus was a key staging area.

"Our answer is clear - our athletes and representatives of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine do not compete where representatives of the aggressor countries, namely Russia and Belarus, will compete," Ilchenko said.

Ukraine's boxers would also boycott next year's Olympic Games in Paris if Russian and Belarusian boxers are present, Ilchenko said.

"As long as the war is going on and as Russian troops are on the territory of our country ... they will not participate," he said.

Despite being removed from the Paris qualification process due to governance and other issues, the IBA has said both championships will be "main qualification events" for 2024 - a decision condemned by USA Boxing as "false and misleading".

The IOC suspended the IBA in 2019 and stripped it of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.

Qualifying for Paris is being organized by the IOC.

The sport's Olympic future remains uncertain. Boxing is not on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC, which warned in December that it might also have to consider cancelling the Paris program.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Ukraine

Ukrainian

Russia

War

Attack

Championship

Boycott

Russian

Belarusian

LBCI Next
Strong earthquake strikes Tajikistan, near border with China
Threatened by war, Ukrainian paintings find safe haven in Switzerland
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-15

EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-27

Ukraine could boycott Olympics if Russians allowed back

LBCI
World
2023-01-09

Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east

LBCI
World
2022-12-16

Russian missile attack hammers Ukraine's power grid, kills two

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:49

Ukraine defends front line, Putin talks up nuclear arsenal on war anniversary eve

LBCI
World
06:44

Euro zone inflation marginally higher in Jan: core also lifted

LBCI
World
06:32

US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

LBCI
World
06:19

Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-31

Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

Cabinet will convene on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East
06:10

Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app