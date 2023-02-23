News
Biden calls for peaceful, transparent Nigerian election
World
2023-02-23 | 04:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Biden calls for peaceful, transparent Nigerian election
US President Joe Biden called on Thursday for Nigeria's imminent presidential election to be peaceful and transparent, urging candidates and parties to accept the results as announced by the country's electoral commission.
More than 93 million Nigerians, out of a total population of over 200 million, are registered to vote in Saturday's presidential and parliamentary election, seen as the widest open since the country returned to democracy in 1999.
"I commend yesterday's peace accord in Nigeria," Biden said in a statement, referring to a pledge signed by all candidates on Wednesday to seek redress through the courts for any grievances.
"By signing this pledge, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and to support a peaceful transition of power," he said.
Nigeria has a long history of electoral fraud and violence, though its elections have got gradually cleaner in the near quarter century since it moved away from army rule. INEC says it has taken measures to ensure voting will be free and fair.
"All Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly," Biden said.
"While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria."
Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation, its biggest economy and its top producer of crude oil.
REUTERS
Biden
US
Peaceful
Transparent
Nigerian
Election
Nigeria
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
Sports
10:18
Man United bids draw financing interest from Ares
2
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
Lebanon News
13:03
Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report
3
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
Middle East
07:38
Rocket strike in Damascus hit Iranian military experts
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Latest on the dispute between banks, Judge Aoun
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
11:57
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
6
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
Lebanon News
11:06
Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation
7
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli heavy flare shells found on Lebanese territory
8
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
02:52
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
