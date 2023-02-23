'Stubborn' food inflation leaves US shoppers with slim appetite for other goods

World
2023-02-23 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Stubborn&#39; food inflation leaves US shoppers with slim appetite for other goods
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Stubborn' food inflation leaves US shoppers with slim appetite for other goods

As American shoppers stomach soaring food prices, they are cutting back on purchases of other goods, such as toys, clothing and housewares, in a challenging trend for retailers.

Commentary this week from executives at Walmart (WMT.N) and other retailers shows how Americans are shifting their shopping habits and hunting for bargains in the face of the highest inflation in a generation.

At Walmart, the world's biggest retailer by revenue, Americans are still spending but are more "choiceful, discerning, thoughtful" about what they buy, its global Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon told analysts.

Higher prices on food led to soft sales of electronics, toys, home and apparel in the most recent quarter at Walmart. McMillon said he believed inflation on dry groceries and items made for immediate consumption would remain high "for a while".

The average cost for food consumed at home climbed 11.3% in January from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed.

That was nearly 5 percentage points above the overall rate of inflation, among the widest gaps since the 1970s. Food cost increases have outstripped broader inflation for nearly a year.

"Food inflation has been the most stubborn of all the categories," Walmart's US CEO John Furner said.

Coresight Research predicts annual grocery retail sales will grow by around $500 billion between 2022 and 2030.

Sharp sales declines in categories other than food are forcing retailers like Target (TGT.N) to slash prices on everything from toys to electronics.

"If I were a (US retail) CFO right now, I'd probably have to be talking about the most conservative guide possible," said David Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors. The firm holds about $7 million in Walmart shares and recently sold its investment in Target.
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

Food

Inflation

US

Shoppers

American

Goods

Shopping

LBCI Next
Moderna's combination skin cancer therapy receives FDA's breakthrough tag
One woman dies every 2 mins in pregnancy, childbirth: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-16

Prices of goods in supermarkets will be in USD

LBCI
World
2023-02-14

Rents boost US consumer prices: inflation gradually slowing

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-09

Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app