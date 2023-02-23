Shares of Moderna rise 2.5% to $164 after the market.



The breakthrough tag is granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on data from a mid-stage study of the drug that showed the therapy reduced risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone.



The FDA's breakthrough therapy designation is granted to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition.



The companies said they plans to initiate a late-stage study in adjuvant treatment of melanoma in 2023.



REUTERS

