Moderna's combination skin cancer therapy receives FDA's breakthrough tag
World
2023-02-23 | 05:27
Moderna's combination skin cancer therapy receives FDA's breakthrough tag
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday its experimental personalized mRNA skin cancer vaccine in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) drug Keytruda has received breakthrough therapy designation from US regulators as an additional treatment for high-risk patients.
Shares of Moderna rise 2.5% to $164 after the market.
The breakthrough tag is granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on data from a mid-stage study of the drug that showed the therapy reduced risk of skin cancer's recurrence or death by 44% compared with Keytruda alone.
The FDA's breakthrough therapy designation is granted to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition.
The companies said they plans to initiate a late-stage study in adjuvant treatment of melanoma in 2023.
REUTERS
World
Moderna
Skin
Cancer
Therapy
Treatment
FDA
