A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says

World
2023-02-23 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says

The proportion of British businesses expecting to raise prices in March fell marginally, adding to signs that price pressures may have peaked, a survey published on Thursday showed.

The Office for National Statistics said 25% of trading businesses expected to increase the prices of goods or services they sell over the next month.

In January, the ONS said that proportion stood at 26%.

British consumer price inflation slowed to 10.1% in January, cooling from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

Nearly half of firms in accommodation and food services intended to hike prices - the highest proportion of all sectors.

Of all the firms surveyed over the last two weeks, 35% cited energy costs as the main reason for increasing prices.

There was also a big increase in overall retail footfall in the week to the end of Feb. 19 to 108% of the level of the previous week, coinciding with school holidays, and 123% of its average level in the same week in 2022.
 
 
REUTERS
 

World

UK

British

Firms

Prices

LBCI Next
As G20 finance chiefs gather, Yellen calls for more economic aid to Ukraine
World Court orders Azerbaijan to ensure free movement to Nagorno-Karabakh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-14

Iran executes British-Iranian national, UK condemns 'barbaric' act

LBCI
World
2022-12-08

Putin confirms Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine energy infrastructure

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
World
09:42

Ukraine unveils banknote for anniversary of Russian invasion

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app