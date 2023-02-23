News
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says
World
2023-02-23 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
1
min
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says
The proportion of British businesses expecting to raise prices in March fell marginally, adding to signs that price pressures may have peaked, a survey published on Thursday showed.
The Office for National Statistics said 25% of trading businesses expected to increase the prices of goods or services they sell over the next month.
In January, the ONS said that proportion stood at 26%.
British consumer price inflation slowed to 10.1% in January, cooling from a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Nearly half of firms in accommodation and food services intended to hike prices - the highest proportion of all sectors.
Of all the firms surveyed over the last two weeks, 35% cited energy costs as the main reason for increasing prices.
There was also a big increase in overall retail footfall in the week to the end of Feb. 19 to 108% of the level of the previous week, coinciding with school holidays, and 123% of its average level in the same week in 2022.
REUTERS
