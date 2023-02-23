As G20 finance chiefs gather, Yellen calls for more economic aid to Ukraine

World
2023-02-23 | 05:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
As G20 finance chiefs gather, Yellen calls for more economic aid to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
As G20 finance chiefs gather, Yellen calls for more economic aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stepped up calls on Thursday for increased financing support to Ukraine to help it battle the year-old Russian invasion as the United States readies an additional $10 billion in economic assistance in coming weeks.

Yellen, speaking at a news conference in India on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion, said it was critical for the International Monetary Fund to "move swiftly" towards a fully financed loan program for Ukraine.

"As President Biden has said, we will stand with Ukraine in its fight – for as long as it takes," she said. "Continued, robust support for Ukraine will be a major topic of discussion during my time here in India."

Yellen is to join other finance ministers and heads of central banks from the Group of 20 nations on Friday for a meeting at a resort near the tech hub of Bengaluru. It is the first major meeting of India's year-long presidency of the bloc, which includes G7 countries as well as Russia, China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine is seeking a $15 billion multi-year IMF program, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday after meeting IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Kyiv.

Yellen said that previous US military, economic and humanitarian aid totaling $46 billion has allowed Ukraine to preserve economic and financial stability under "extraordinary circumstances."

"Our economic assistance is making Ukraine’s resistance possible by supporting the home front: funding critical public services and helping keep the government running. In the coming months, we expect to provide around $10 billion in additional economic support for Ukraine."

India, which has kept a neutral stance on the war, does not want additional sanctions against Russia to be discussed at the G20 meetings, government sources have told Reuters. India also was pressing participants to avoid using "war" in communique language to describe the conflict, G20 officials said.

But Yellen said she would like to see forceful condemnation of the war and stressed that past G20 statements had contained strong language on the Ukraine conflict.
 
REUTERS
 

World

G20

Finance

Chiefs

Economic

Aid

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Female-owned farms and companies are growing Ghana's taste for coffee
A quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Russia reports battlefield advances as Ukraine urges faster military aid

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-09

Kuwait plans reform to aid through economic development fund

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-18

Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says

LBCI
World
2023-01-01

Bombardment, air raid sirens mark Ukraine's start to the New Year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:50

From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms

LBCI
World
11:38

Ukraine war's impact on trade not as bad as expected: WTO

LBCI
World
11:33

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says meeting with China 'desirable'

LBCI
World
10:43

Biden nominates former MasterCard chief Banga to head World Bank

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:07

Space telescope uncovers massive galaxies near cosmic dawn

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-10

Kobe Bryant's jersey from MVP season sold for $5.8 million

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

Hariri's death's a tragic event in Lebanon's history: State Department

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app