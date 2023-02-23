News
US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks
World
2023-02-23 | 06:32
US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks
A 77-year-old factory in a hard-luck Ohio town sputtered into high gear to produce a new line of electric garbage trucks. A short drive away, construction began on a $20 billion plant that will take pizza-sized silicon wafers and make them into computer chips used in everything from data centers to cars.
The two Ohio factories – niche truck maker Battle Motors and global giant Intel Corp (INTC.O) – show a new readiness by US President Joe Biden's administration to offer subsidies and other incentives to strategic industries such as electric vehicles and semiconductors in a coordinated effort to help American businesses compete in a global economy.
Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) said Wednesday it would shift some vehicle battery production from Germany to the United States.
While the Biden administration push, described by economists as an industrial policy, has opened opportunities for some companies, significant hurdles remain.
Reuters toured both Ohio sites and spoke to over a dozen outside experts and political leaders about those challenges, which include potential worker shortages and a growing backlash from foreign governments rushing to boost competing companies.
Once criticized by conservatives as "picking winners and losers" and by progressives as corporate welfare, a US industrial policy is enjoying a rare bipartisan consensus, even in staunchly Republican states like Ohio.
Projects like Intel are a chance to "hit the reset button" on the US approach to fostering key industries, said Jon Husted, Ohio's Republican lieutenant governor, speaking as earth movers rumbled behind him at Intel's 1,000-acre site.
REUTERS
World
US
Manufacturer
Boost
Government
Subsidies
