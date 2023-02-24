Canada to support Iranian temporary residents, citing crackdown on Iran protests

World
2023-02-24 | 07:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Canada to support Iranian temporary residents, citing crackdown on Iran protests
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Canada to support Iranian temporary residents, citing crackdown on Iran protests

The Canadian government on Thursday announced support for Iranian temporary residents in Canada looking to extend their stay, citing the Iranian government's crackdown on recent protests.

"Effective March 1, 2023, these measures will make it easier for Iranians who wish to extend their temporary status in Canada and to move between temporary streams, allowing Iranians to continue studying, working or visiting family by applying for a new permit from inside Canada," the Canadian government said in a statement on Thursday.
 
Nationwide protests erupted in Iran last fall after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept. 16 last year.

Amini was arrested in Tehran by the morality police for flouting the hijab rules, which require women to entirely cover their hair and bodies, and died in custody. Anti-government demonstrations over her death have damaged the Iranian clerical establishment's legitimacy at home and abroad. Many Western states, including Canada, have imposed sanctions following a harsh state crackdown on protests.
 
The Canadian government said an open work permit pathway will be made available for Iranians already in Canada, adding that applications from Iranians in Canada will also be processed on a priority basis.

Canada also said it was waiving certain processing fees for Iranians who wish to extend their stay in Canada, and will also waive passport and permanent resident travel document fees for citizens and permanent residents of Canada in Iran who wish to leave.''
 
"Canada will not stand idly by in the face of these aggressions as the Iranian regime continues its ongoing human rights violations," Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser said on Thursday.
 

World

Middle East

Canada

Support

Iran

Temporary

Residents

Citing

Crackdown

Protests

Government

Politics

LBCI Next
G20 tussles over Ukraine war as West steps up sanctions
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

US hits Iran with new sanctions over crackdown on protests

LBCI
Middle East
09:09

Renewed protests in Iran's restive southeast, mosque surrounded

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Iran to shun India's Raisina Dialogue over mention of protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
World
08:36

Bird flu situation 'worrying', WHO working with Cambodia

LBCI
World
08:32

North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained

LBCI
World
08:18

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26

Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app