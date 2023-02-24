Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia

World
2023-02-24 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Wealthy G7 nations gearing up for new volley of sanctions on Russia

The Group of Seven nations are preparing new, further-reaching sanctions on Russia a year after its invasion of Ukraine, targeting key economic sectors and other countries or organizations who help Moscow's war effort.

Leaders of the bloc of developed nations will meet virtually on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, and are expected to announce the sanctions package.
 
Current G7 president Japan said it was considering new measures, without giving any details, and called for a unified stance towards Moscow.

"Russia is refusing to change their hardline stance," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a news conference to mark the anniversary.

"The international community must come together and show solidarity and impose strong sanctions against Russia."

Earlier, Britain and the United States separately imposed new sanctions including export bans and tariffs on all materials used in the war, as well as "third country actors" supporting Russia's war effort across Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
 
The G7 groups Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States. The same group came together last year hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, imposing the first round of a series of sanctions.

G7 finance ministers, at a meeting of the wider Group of 20 countries hosted by current G20 president India, have called for tougher sanctions as well as more financial aid for Ukraine.
 
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Reuters that G20 financial leaders must condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti called for any G7 sanctions to be extended to the G20, or else "the effects risk falling short of our expectations".

India, which has maintained a neutral stance on the conflict, does not want the G20 to discuss additional sanctions on Russia. G20 officials told Reuters it was also pressing to avoid using the word "war" to describe the conflict in G20 communique language.

India has vastly increased its purchases of cheaper Russian oil since the conflict began.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

Speaking at the G20, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen accused Russian officials of being "complicit" in atrocities in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
 

World

Wealthy

G7

Summit

Nations

Sanctions

Russia

Ukraine

War

Politics

government

Territory

LBCI Next
One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled
Ukrainians mourn and vow to fight on, a year after Russia invaded
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
World
07:49

G20 tussles over Ukraine war as West steps up sanctions

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

LBCI
World
08:36

Bird flu situation 'worrying', WHO working with Cambodia

LBCI
World
08:32

North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained

LBCI
World
08:18

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Experts assure receding sea water in Sidon is normal: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-26

Lebanon sees large-scale hotel closures outside Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-13

Tourism generated $2.16 billion in first half of 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app