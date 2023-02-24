Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

World
2023-02-24 | 10:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war

There are factors and economic repercussions in any military conflict, so imagine if it was as large as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the gateway to Europe.

First, the two sides used the weapon of economy in terms of energy.
 
Early on, Russia recognized the magnitude of the European market for its oil and gas and the influence this would have on its economy.
 
Russia exerted pressure on the Europeans and succeeded to some extent in doing so, knowing that the situation has implications for both sides.
 
More than half of Russia's exports—60%—and more than half of its revenues came from the selling of gas and oil to Europe.
 
Regarding the Europeans, the statistics agency Eurostat estimates that Russia exports provide roughly 25% of their demands for oil and 40% of their needs for gas.
 
The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) estimates that since the start of the conflict, the European Union has paid Moscow 135 billion euros for oil and gas. Has Europe finally started to lessen its reliance on Russian petroleum as a result of the EU's gradual sanctions against Moscow?
 
In order to find new markets, the Europeans started looking outside and signed agreements with Gulf and African nations. While the energy war continues, experts predict that Russia will lose its market share even if the high gas prices in Europe did not significantly hurt the Kremlin's revenues.
 
According to Gazprom, the state-owned energy firm of Russia, production has dropped by around 20% in 2022, while the percentage of exports has dropped by about 45%.
 
On another note, 25% of the world's wheat comes from Russia and Ukraine, and the prolonged conflict has caused its prices to rise, endangering the security of food supplies in many nations. 
 
Moreover, Russia and Ukraine produce fodder for poultry and livestock, which has increased the price of meat.
 
The war's economic repercussions on Europe were severe because of production losses, supply chain disruptions, and a slowdown in growth. Experts say that although Russia is currently less affected than other countries, it may become more so as the months go on, particularly if European nations manage to secure other energy sources.
 

Breaking Headlines

World

News Bulletin Reports

Russia

Ukraine

War

LBCI Next
Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine
From LA to Minneapolis, US bashed by severe winter storms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Russia's Putin issues new nuclear warnings to West over Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Russia sells weapons at Abu Dhabi arms fair amid Ukraine war

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:36

Bird flu situation 'worrying', WHO working with Cambodia

LBCI
World
08:32

North Korea says it fired cruise missiles as rivals trained

LBCI
World
08:18

NATO and EU react reservedly to Chinese ceasefire proposal for Ukraine

LBCI
World
08:10

One year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

6.3 magnitude earthquake on Syrian-Turkish border felt across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:15

Lebanon's tourism is under threat: Ramy

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

Lebanon bids farewell to 2022 on Friday with Kadim Al Sahir live on LBCI

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Italy faces new drought alert as Venice canals run dry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app