Four appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model

2023-02-27 | 05:55
Four appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model
1min
Four appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model

Four people charged in connection with the killing of 28-year-old model Abby Choi appeared in court on Monday morning, after police found parts of her body in a village house on the outskirts of the financial city.

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three men, aged 28-65, with murder, and a 63-year old woman with one count of obstructing the case.

Those charged with Choi's killing included her ex-husband, Alex Kwong, Kwong's brother Anthony and their father Kwong Kau, police said. All four were denied bail, the court ruled.
 
The court adjourned a hearing on the case to May 8.

The killing of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped daily tabloids after she disappeared last Tuesday.

Police discovered parts of her body in the three-story house in rural Tai Po district last week. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene, according to a statement.
 

