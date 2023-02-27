Finnish transport union to hold more talks to try and avoid wider strike

World
2023-02-27 | 05:56
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Finnish transport union to hold more talks to try and avoid wider strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Finnish transport union to hold more talks to try and avoid wider strike

Finland's Transport Workers' Union AKT said wage negotiations chaired by the national conciliator would continue on Monday to try and avoid an expansion of strike action scheduled for Wednesday.

Talks on Sunday ended with no agreement, the conciliator said.

AKT said last week that it would expand a strike by dockyards workers from Wednesday to include lorry, dustcart and bus drivers and airport fuel transport workers as well, if no wage agreement has been reached.

AKT has set a target to secure a two-year pay rise deal similar to that of German industrial workers who agreed to pay rises of 5.2% in 2023 and 3.3% in 2024 in November.

AKT's dockyard workers have been on strike since Feb. 15, hindering exports from the Nordic country.

Finland imports and exports most goods via its ports through the Baltic Sea and with most railway cargo to and from Russia slashed since the war in Ukraine, it has become even more dependent on sea freight.

Oil transport workers including those of refiner Neste (NESTE.HE), Swissport Finland and Air BP Finland which refuel planes at Finland's main Helsinki-Vantaa airport are due to join strike action if it goes ahead on Wednesday.

On Feb. 5, the Finnish Industrial Union agreed to a two-year wage deal that will increase wages by 7% over two years for employees of the technology and chemicals industries.
 
 
REUTERS



World

Finnish

Finland

Transport

Talks

Strike

LBCI Next
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
Four appear in Hong Kong court charged with gruesome murder of model
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:11

Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9

LBCI
World
2023-01-09

UK ministers to hold talks with unions in bid to end strikes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-02

Strike over pay paralyses transport in the Tunisian capital

LBCI
Middle East
08:01

Three killed in Turkish drone strike against YBS fighters in Iraq

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:01

China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through

LBCI
World
09:00

EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism

LBCI
World
08:43

Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war

LBCI
World
08:41

Destructive tornadoes in US Plains injure a dozen, cut power for thousands

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-16

4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon

LBCI
World
06:02

Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27

LBCI
World
07:15

'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets

LBCI
World
2022-12-23

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles: Seoul's military

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:03

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder

LBCI
Sports
13:21

FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:53

Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:48

Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case

LBCI
Sports
04:11

Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:29

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
05:15

Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app