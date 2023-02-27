Russia 'not a responsible nuclear power' for suspending new START treaty - US official

2023-02-27 | 06:06
Russia 'not a responsible nuclear power' for suspending new START treaty - US official
Russia 'not a responsible nuclear power' for suspending new START treaty - US official

Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the new START nuclear arms control treaty shows it is not a responsible nuclear partner, a US official said on Monday at the United Nations disarmament conference in Geneva.

"Only a few days ago, President (Vladimir) Putin announced that Russia was unilaterally suspending the implementation of the New START treaty. Russia is once again showing the world that it is not a responsible nuclear power," said Bonnie Jenkins, US Under-Secretary for Arms Control and International Security.

REUTERS
 

