Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

World
2023-02-27 | 06:18
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Japan Post Holdings (6178.T) will sell down its stake in Japan Post Bank (7182.T) to under 65% from the current 89%, it said on Monday, in a deal that could be worth about 1.26 trillion yen ($9.25 billion).

Announcing the secondary offering, Japan Post Bank said its parent would sell about 975 million shares globally.

With an over-allotment of an additional 113.6 million shares in the domestic market, the sale could exceed 1 billion shares, which would reduce Japan Post Holdings' stake in the banking arm to 60%.

Along with separately announced share buybacks and retirement of treasury shares, Japan Post Bank said it would meet the Tokyo Stock Exchange's requirements on share liquidity and help clear the way to stay listed on the top section of the bourse.

The stake sale was first reported by Reuters last week.

Japan Post Bank said it would buy back up to 4.5% or 150 billion yen worth of its own shares and cancel them.

Under rules introduced last year, companies on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market need to keep a tradable share ratio of 35% or more.


REUTERS

World

Japan

Post Holdings

Japanese

Bank

Deal

