News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
29
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
World
2023-02-27 | 07:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
'Massive' Ukraine violations in focus as UN human rights body meets
The UN rights chief condemned Russia's "senseless" invasion of Ukraine on Monday at the start of a Human Rights Council session at which countries want to strengthen scrutiny of Moscow's alleged war crimes and raise China's treatment of Muslim Uyghurs.
Volker Turk, the UN High Commissioner, in one of his first speeches to the 47-member council, warned that human rights gains were being reined back and even reversed, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an example of oppression.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a separate speech that the war had triggered "massive violations" of rights.
During the meeting, which runs until April 4, many states will seek to extend the mandate of a UN investigation body set up to probe atrocities in Ukraine.
Kyiv, which has called for the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership over the invasion, has said the body was essential to ensure Russia is held accountable.
"We believe that it should be both a technical extension of the mandate but also substantially strengthen the text," Yevheniia Filipenko, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN Office in Geneva, told reporters on Friday.
SUSPENDED
Kyiv and its allies are disgruntled by the participation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who will address the council on Thursday.
It will be the first time a Russian official from Moscow has attended in person since the war began a year ago. Russia, which denies committing war crimes or targeting civilians in Ukraine, was suspended from the council over the invasion in April but can still take part as an observer.
Western diplomats have been publicly tight-lipped on their reaction to Ryabkov's presence after staging a walk-out of a speech by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the council last year. Filipenko said Ukraine did not welcome Russia's presence and would "act accordingly", without giving details.
The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council is the only body made up of governments to protect human rights worldwide. It does not have legally binding powers but its debates often bring heightened scrutiny to issues and it can spur investigations that feed evidence to national and international courts.
Other high-level foreign ministers due to attend its latest session include Iran's Hossein Amirabdollahian, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi.
Countries also will closely watch how Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights since October, refers to China after his predecessor Michelle Bachelet was accused by some rights groups of being too soft on Beijing.
Rights groups accuse Beijing of abuses against Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority that numbers around 10 million in Xinjiang, including the mass use of forced labour in internment camps. The United States and some other foreign lawmakers and parliaments have accused China of genocide.
China has vigorously denied the allegations.
Reuters
World
UN
United Nations
Massive
Ukraine
Violations
Russia
War
Focus
Human Rights
Body
Meet
Politics
Government
Territroy
Next
The UK's lagging economy shows some signs of recovery
Nissan raises global EV targets; to boost US input
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2022-12-29
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
World
2022-12-29
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
0
World
05:20
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
World
05:20
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
0
World
2023-02-26
Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
World
2023-02-26
Ukraine military says Russian offensive near Yahidne unsuccessful
0
World
2023-02-24
Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war
World
2023-02-24
Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:01
China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through
World
09:01
China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through
0
World
09:00
EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism
World
09:00
EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles, drawing criticism
0
World
08:43
Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war
World
08:43
Ukraine's economy stabilizes after shock of war
0
World
08:41
Destructive tornadoes in US Plains injure a dozen, cut power for thousands
World
08:41
Destructive tornadoes in US Plains injure a dozen, cut power for thousands
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:01
China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through
World
09:01
China says US 'endangered' peace with Taiwan Strait fly-through
0
Variety
2023-01-10
Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop
Variety
2023-01-10
Bentley cruises to record sales in 2022 despite China drop
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
0
World
06:02
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
World
06:02
Russia's Tinkoff bank to suspend trading in euros from Feb 27
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
11:03
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Recent developments in Sheikh Ahmad Rifai's murder
3
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
Sports
13:21
FIBA and LBCI’s New Partnership: Exclusive Broadcasting Rights in Lebanon for Major International and Continental Competitions till 2025
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Delegation from Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union visits Syria
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
7
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
8
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Middle East
05:15
Turkey's last Armenian village fears for its future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store