US core capital goods orders, shipments rebound in January

World
2023-02-27 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US core capital goods orders, shipments rebound in January
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
US core capital goods orders, shipments rebound in January

New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in January while shipments of those so-called core goods rebounded, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up at the start of the first quarter.

Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said on Monday. These core capital goods orders dropped 0.3 percent in December.
 
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders edging up 0.1 percent. Core capital goods orders increased 5.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in January.

The surge in orders is at odds with business surveys that have suggested manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3 percent of the US economy, was in recession.

Business sentiment soured as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates. But demand for goods, which are typically bought on credit, continues to hold up.
 
Government data on Friday showed consumer spending on long-lasting manufactured goods like motor vehicles and household furnishings rebounded sharply in January, helping to boost consumer spending. Data this month from the Fed showed manufacturing production accelerating in January.

The US central bank has raised its policy rate by 450 basis points since last March from near zero to a 4.50 percent-4.75 percent range. It is expected to deliver two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May, though financial markets are betting on another increase in June.
 
Last month, there were increases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components, machinery, primary metals as well as computers and electronic products.

Shipments of core capital goods bounced back 1.1 percent after declining 0.6 percent in December. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement. Business spending on equipment contracted in the fourth quarter.

But orders for items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more tumbled 4.5 percent in January. These so-called durable goods orders increased 5.1 percent in December.

Orders last month were weighed down by a 54.6 percent plunged in the volatile civilian aircraft category, which followed a 105.6 percent surge in December. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 55 aircraft orders in January, a fraction of the 250 booked in December.

Orders for transportation equipment dropped 13.3 percent after increasing 15.8 percent in December. Motor vehicle orders gained 0.2 percent.
 

World

US

Core

Capital

Goods

Order

Shipments

Rebound

Manufacturer

Increased

LBCI Next
Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
French defense group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-23

US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

'Stubborn' food inflation leaves US shoppers with slim appetite for other goods

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:19

Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform

LBCI
World
12:13

Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning

LBCI
World
11:24

Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries

LBCI
World
11:02

US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Iran stresses role in Syria amidst regime's rapprochement with Turkey, UAE

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-10

Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

Lebanese Tima Deryan becomes 1st Lebanese woman to ski to the South Pole

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app