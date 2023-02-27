News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Dounya Heik
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US core capital goods orders, shipments rebound in January
World
2023-02-27 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US core capital goods orders, shipments rebound in January
New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in January while shipments of those so-called core goods rebounded, suggesting that business spending on equipment picked up at the start of the first quarter.
Orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 0.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said on Monday. These core capital goods orders dropped 0.3 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders edging up 0.1 percent. Core capital goods orders increased 5.3 percent on a year-on-year basis in January.
The surge in orders is at odds with business surveys that have suggested manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3 percent of the US economy, was in recession.
Business sentiment soured as the Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates. But demand for goods, which are typically bought on credit, continues to hold up.
Government data on Friday showed consumer spending on long-lasting manufactured goods like motor vehicles and household furnishings rebounded sharply in January, helping to boost consumer spending. Data this month from the Fed showed manufacturing production accelerating in January.
The US central bank has raised its policy rate by 450 basis points since last March from near zero to a 4.50 percent-4.75 percent range. It is expected to deliver two additional rate hikes of 25 basis points in March and May, though financial markets are betting on another increase in June.
Last month, there were increases in orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components, machinery, primary metals as well as computers and electronic products.
Shipments of core capital goods bounced back 1.1 percent after declining 0.6 percent in December. Core capital goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the gross domestic product measurement. Business spending on equipment contracted in the fourth quarter.
But orders for items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more tumbled 4.5 percent in January. These so-called durable goods orders increased 5.1 percent in December.
Orders last month were weighed down by a 54.6 percent plunged in the volatile civilian aircraft category, which followed a 105.6 percent surge in December. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 55 aircraft orders in January, a fraction of the 250 booked in December.
Orders for transportation equipment dropped 13.3 percent after increasing 15.8 percent in December. Motor vehicle orders gained 0.2 percent.
Reuters
World
US
Core
Capital
Goods
Order
Shipments
Rebound
Manufacturer
Increased
Next
Turkey's NATO talks with Sweden and Finland to resume on March 9
French defense group Thales to recruit 12,000 staff as orders boom
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-23
US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks
World
2023-02-23
US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks
0
World
2023-02-23
'Stubborn' food inflation leaves US shoppers with slim appetite for other goods
World
2023-02-23
'Stubborn' food inflation leaves US shoppers with slim appetite for other goods
0
World
2023-02-22
Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find
World
2023-02-22
Top brands pull out of Russia, but their goods remain easy to find
0
World
2023-02-21
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
World
2023-02-21
US business activity rebounds to eight-month high in February
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:19
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
World
12:19
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
0
World
12:13
Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning
World
12:13
Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning
0
World
11:24
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
World
11:24
Energy agency: SUV growth weighs on emissions, batteries
0
World
11:02
US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact
World
11:02
US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
Lebanon News
2023-02-25
Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
Iran stresses role in Syria amidst regime's rapprochement with Turkey, UAE
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09
Iran stresses role in Syria amidst regime's rapprochement with Turkey, UAE
0
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
Middle East
2023-02-10
Erdogan says earthquake response should have been faster
0
Variety
2022-12-26
Lebanese Tima Deryan becomes 1st Lebanese woman to ski to the South Pole
Variety
2022-12-26
Lebanese Tima Deryan becomes 1st Lebanese woman to ski to the South Pole
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
Lebanon Economy
06:48
Swiss regulator investigates 12 banks in Lebanese central banker corruption case
6
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
07:29
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
7
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
Sports
04:11
Tall Blacks secure hard-earned victory over Lebanon in FIBA World Cup qualifier
8
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store