Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World

2023-02-27 | 10:32
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill asserting state oversight of land around Walt Disney World
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill that asserts state oversight on the land surrounding Walt Disney World, dramatically changing a special tax district that for half a century allowed Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) to operate with a high degree of autonomy.

