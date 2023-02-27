News
Belarus activists say they blew up Russian military aircraft near Minsk
World
2023-02-27 | 10:44
Belarus activists say they blew up Russian military aircraft near Minsk
Belarusian anti-government activists said they had blown up a sophisticated Russian military surveillance aircraft in a drone attack at an airfield near the Belarusian capital Minsk, a claim that neither Russia nor Belarus confirmed.
The plane - a Beriev A-50 aircraft - has the NATO reporting name of Mainstay and is an airborne early warning aircraft with command and control capabilities and the ability to track up to 60 targets at a time.
Belarus, a staunch Russian ally, has allowed Moscow to use its territory to launch attacks on Ukraine, though so far has held off from getting directly involved in the war.
"They were drones (that carried out the attack). The participants of the operation are Belarusians," Aliaksandr Azarov, leader of Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL, was quoted as saying on Sunday on the organization’s Telegram messaging app and on the Poland-based Belsat news channel.
Azarov did not provide immediate evidence to back his assertion.
BYPOL, which includes former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians, has been branded a terrorist organization by Minsk. Belsat is a Polish broadcaster providing critical reporting on Belarus which Minsk has also branded extremist.
REUTERS
