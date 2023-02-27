US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact

The US currency's decline was also exacerbated by a higher-than-expected decline in US durable goods of 4.5 percent last month, reversing a huge December boost from Boeing. These so-called durable goods orders increased 5.1 percent in December.

The report dented some of hawkishness built into US rates, analysts said. US interest rates though are expected to remain higher for longer.



"The dollar had a good run. Part of that has been (the fact that) US data has surprised to the upside and we have seen rates rise pretty much everywhere," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in London, noting that the greenback was due for a pullback after recent strong gains.

Data showing US pending home sales posting their largest gain in 2-1/2 years failed to lift the dollar, however.



The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Monday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, jumped 8.1 percent last month, the biggest increase since June 2020. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, rising 1.0 percent.



Data on Friday showed US consumer spending rebounded sharply in January, while inflation accelerated.

Traders now expect the Fed to raise interest rates to around 5.4 percent by the September meeting, according to pricing in rate futures markets . At the beginning of February, they envisaged rates rising to a peak of just 4.9 percent.



The US dollar index , which measures the greenback against six major peers, has risen almost 3 percent in February and is on track to snap a four-month losing streak.

The index, however, was last down 0.6 percent at 104.60, after earlier climbing to its highest since Jan. 6.



The euro fell to its lowest against the dollar since Jan. 6 on Monday, but later rebounded to trade 0.6 percent higher at $1.0612 .



The dollar fell 0.3 percent against the Japanese yen to 136.12 yen, reversing some of its gains after rising to a more than two-month high of 136.54 earlier in the session.



JAPANESE ECONOMY

Incoming Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the merits of the bank's current monetary policy outweigh the costs, stressing the need to maintain support for the Japanese economy with ultra-low interest rates.



The pound was up 0.9 percent at $1.2041, after falling for three straight sessions. Analysts said a potential deal resolving post-Brexit tensions with the European Union was supporting the pound.



Ulrich Leuchtmann, head of FX research at Commerzbank, said overall core inflation was a key concern for central bankers.



"Whereas headline rates are falling, the trend of rising core inflation rates has been unbroken," he said.



Friday's data showed the core measure of US personal consumption expenditures inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, came in at 4.7 percent year-on-year in January, up from 4.6 percent in December.



Core consumer price inflation in the euro zone rose to a record high of 5.3 percent year-on-year in January.

Investors will get more information on the state of the global economy this week, with US ISM manufacturing and services survey data for February due on Wednesday and Friday respectively; and preliminary euro zone CPI inflation figures for February due on Thursday.