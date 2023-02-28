Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure

World
2023-02-28 | 03:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure

Two Iranian warships docked in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday after Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government granted permission despite pressure from the United States to bar them.

The IRIS Makran and IRIS Dena warships both arrived on Sunday morning, Rio's port authority said in a statement.

Reuters earlier this month reported that Brazil had bowed to US pressure and declined Iran's request for the vessels to dock in Rio in late January, in a gesture from Lula as he flew to Washington to meet US President Joe Biden.
 
However, with Lula's trip over, the ships have been allowed to dock. Vice Admiral Carlos Eduardo Horta Arentz, the deputy chief of Brazil's Naval Staff, gave his approval for the ships to dock in Rio between Feb. 26 and March 4, according to a Feb. 23 notice in the official gazette.

The US Embassy in Brasilia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Brazilian Navy authorizes a foreign vessel to dock in Brazil, but only after authorization from the foreign ministry, which takes into account the requesting embassy's petition and logistics.
 
The presence of the Iranian warships on Brazilian shores continues to irk the United States as it seeks to build closer ties with Lula's administration, which came into office on Jan. 1.

In a Feb. 15 press conference, US Ambassador Elizabeth Bagley urged Brazil not to allow the ships to dock.

"In the past, those ships facilitated illegal trade and terrorist activities, and have also been sanctioned by the United States. Brazil is a sovereign nation, but we firmly believe those ships should not dock anywhere," she said.
 
Diplomacy with Iran was one of the highlights of Lula's attempts to bolster Brazil's international standing during his previous presidential terms. He traveled to Tehran to meet then-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2010 as he sought to broker a nuclear deal between Iran and the United States.
 

World

Middle East

Brazil

Iran

US

United States

Warships

Dock

Rio de Janeiro

Pressure

Brazil

LBCI Next
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Three dozen dead as Brazil rains cause calamity

LBCI
Middle East
06:56

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

Iran acknowledges accusation it enriched uranium to 84 percent

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-22

Taliban sets up investment consortium with firms from Russia, Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:10

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

LBCI
World
08:06

Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1

LBCI
World
08:06

South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains

LBCI
World
08:00

Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-06

Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-12

Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

Iran stresses role in Syria amidst regime's rapprochement with Turkey, UAE

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app