After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers

World
2023-02-28 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers

Italy has arrested three men who they believe trafficked up to 200 people aboard a wooden boat that smashed apart on rocks off southern Italy on Sunday, killing at least 64 people, police said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant colonel Alberto Lippolis said a Turkish man and two Pakistani nationals had sailed the boat from Turkey to Italy despite the terrible weather and been identified by the survivors as "the main culprits of the tragedy".
 
"According to initial investigations, they allegedly asked the migrants for about 8,000 euros ($8,485) each for the deadly journey," said Lippolis, commander of a finance police team in the region of Calabria. "All three have been arrested."

The boat hit rocks and broke up early on Sunday in heavy seas near the town of Steccato di Cutro on the toe of Italy.

Rescuers pulled a dead man from the sea on Tuesday, bringing the number of bodies retrieved so far to 64, including about 14 children. There were 80 survivors, who said that the boat had been carrying between 150 to 200 migrants.
 
"We will carry on searching ... the sea until we are certain that we have found everyone," said Rocco Mortato, a member of the underwater diving team of the fire brigade.

The boat had set sail from the port of Izmir in western Turkey towards the end of last week. Rescuers said most of the migrants came from Afghanistan, with the others from countries including Iran, Somalia and Syria.
 
Pakistan's foreign ministry said 20 of its citizens had been on the boat, and 16 of them had survived but four were missing.
 
The tragedy has fuelled a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in an interview on Monday that she had written to European Union institutions calling for immediate action by the bloc to stop migrant boat trips so as to prevent more deaths.

"The more people depart, the more risk dying," she told RAI public television. "The only way to tackle this issue seriously, with humanity, is to stop the departures."

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past decade, fleeing conflict and poverty back home.

The United Nations Missing Migrants Project has registered more than 20,000 deaths and disappearances in the central Mediterranean since 2014, including more than 220 this year, making it the most dangerous migrant route in the world.
 

World

Italy

Italian

Migrant

Boat

Wreck

Police

Arrest

Alleged

Traffickers

United Nations

UN

LBCI Next
US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits
UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children

LBCI
World
2023-02-26

More than 30 dead after migrant shipwreck in southern Italy

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Italy arrests No 1 fugitive Mafia boss, 30 years on the run

LBCI
Variety
11:20

Stellantis, unions agree 2,000 voluntary job cuts in Italy this year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:12

India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses

LBCI
World
08:10

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

LBCI
World
08:06

Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1

LBCI
World
08:06

South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:57

Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO

LBCI
World
07:59

South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-06

Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app