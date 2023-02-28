News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Indian shares post worst losing streak in four years
World
2023-02-28 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Indian shares post worst losing streak in four years
Indian shares registered their longest losing streak in nearly four years on Tuesday, amid persistent rate hike fears and sustained foreign selling, ahead of the domestic GDP data for the December quarter.
The Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.51% to 17,303.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) closed 0.55% lower to 58,962.12. Both benchmarks declined for the eighth consecutive session, with the Nifty 50 falling 4.1% over the period.
Seven of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined with high weightage financials (.NIFTYFIN) and information technology (.NIFTYIT) falling 0.07% and 0.85%, respectively.
Auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) bucked the trend, adding nearly 0.5% ahead of the monthly sales numbers, due on Wednesday.
The benchmarks also shed nearly 2% in February, extending their monthly losing streak and ending the month with a red candle for the third time in a row.
On five similar occasions in the past, the Nifty 50 rebounded and logged gains in the next two successive months. "This time it is different," said Neeraj Dewan, director at Quantum Securities.
"The markets may see some buying over the next few sessions after the ongoing sustained selling, but there won't be a clear rebound till we get some respite on the inflation front."
Foreign portfolio investors have so far offloaded 325.18 billion rupees ($3.93 billion) worth of Indian equities in 2023.
"A reality check for markets," said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers, referring to the recent U.S. macroeconomic data. "High interest rates mean the money would rather stay in the U.S. than trickle to emerging markets like India."
Investors now await domestic GDP data for the December quarter, due later in the day, which is expected to show year-on-year growth slowing to 4.6%.
Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment (ZEE.NS) rose over 6%, after being reincluded in the derivatives segment, while the flagship Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) surged over 14% to emerge as the day's top Nifty 50 gainer.
REUTERS
World
Indian
Shares
Streak
India
Next
Chevron to update production targets during investor day
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
World
2023-02-27
Rate fears weigh on Indian shares; IT, metals lead losses
0
Variety
2023-02-10
Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player
Variety
2023-02-10
Amazon in talks to buy Indian video giant MX Player
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Indian EdTech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
Variety
2023-01-16
Indian EdTech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
0
World
08:12
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
World
08:12
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:12
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
World
08:12
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
0
World
08:10
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
World
08:10
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
0
World
08:06
Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1
World
08:06
Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1
0
World
08:06
South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains
World
08:06
South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
0
World
07:59
South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat
World
07:59
South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-06
Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP
Lebanon News
2022-12-06
Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor
Variety
2023-02-17
Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
3
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
6
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
7
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
8
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store