Zambia's Mopani halts mine shaft operations after worker dies

2023-02-28 | 06:35
Zambia's Mopani halts mine shaft operations after worker dies
Zambia's Mopani halts mine shaft operations after worker dies

Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines has suspended operations at one of its shafts in Kitwe, more than 350 km north of the capital Lusaka, following an accident which led to a worker dying, it said on Tuesday.

"The incident happened at (the) 3360 feet level as a team of contractor employees were allegedly loading sludge into a stationary underground rail wagon. One contractor employee sustained fatal injuries in the process," it said in a statement, adding the circumstances surrounding the accident were still uncertain.

Operations at the South Ore Body Shaft were suspended for investigations by government authorities, the company said.
 
REUTERS
 

