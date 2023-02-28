'Cyprus problem' top priority for island's new president

World
2023-02-28 | 07:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Cyprus problem&#39; top priority for island&#39;s new president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Cyprus problem' top priority for island's new president

Nikos Christodoulides was sworn in as Cyprus's president on Tuesday, promising to make finding a solution to the "Cyprus problem" his top priority after winning an election runoff on Feb. 12.

Christodoulides, 49, inherits a deadlock in reunification talks on the ethnically split island, labor disputes over high inflation, and what he called challenges of "exceptionally complex" irregular migration.

Christodoulides took an investiture oath in parliament. Cyprus has an executive system of government, with power invested in the presidency and its council of ministers.

Backed by centrist and right-wing parties, Christodoulides, a foreign minister until early 2022, won 52% of the vote over his main rival, leftist-backed Andreas Mavroyiannis.

"A solution to the Cyprus problem is my top priority," he said. He met with Ersin Tatar, the Turkish Cypriot leader, last week.

Christodoulides has already sailed into his first controversy by falling short on pre-election pledges of women making up 50% of his cabinet and of avoiding appointments of individuals who served in past governments.

"He raised the bar, but fell short," the opposition leftist AKEL said in a statement.

Of 25 appointments announced on Monday, 14 were male and 11 female, though there were fewer females in key posts.

Two of his ministers have served in previous administrations - Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, who served as health minister under the government of former President Nicos Anastasiades, and Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, who served in the same post 20 years ago.


REUTERS
 

World

Cyprus

Problem

Priority

Island

President

LBCI Next
Some US Caterpillar workers plan possible strike once contract expires
Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-24

Rai: There is no priority today other than electing a new president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-04

Sheikh Qassem says electing a president who does not raise controversial issues is top priority –[VIDEO]

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Mexican president to speak to Tesla's Musk on Monday morning

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-25

Tunisia holds prominent critics of president in pre-trial detention, lawyers say

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:22

Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show

LBCI
World
12:10

Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes

LBCI
World
10:17

Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria

LBCI
World
10:01

Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:01

Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2022-12-06

Chinese president begins visit to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app