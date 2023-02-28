South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

Though Japan and South Korea are at time uneasy neighbors, the three countries are keen to expand cooperation in various fields in the face of increased global tensions, a more assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.

"This dialogue is meaningful in expanding bilateral economic security cooperation with the United States to the trilateral level," the office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said in a statement.



"It is expected to strengthen the three countries' major supply chain resilience and crisis response capabilities, and play a role in fostering cooperation to promote and protect key and emerging technologies."

Yoon, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to launch the talks, held in Hawaii on Monday, during a summit in November.



The United States has accused China and Russia of weaponizing supply chains to disrupt the global economy and stoke geopolitical tension.



At the talks in Hawaii, the officials discussed exchanges in areas including quantum, bio and space technologies, and ways to step up cooperation to stabilize supply chains for semiconductors, batteries and core minerals, Yoon's office said.

They also discussed cooperation to protect technology and data and vulnerabilities arising from economic interdependence, it added.