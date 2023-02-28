News
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
World
2023-02-28 | 08:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
India on Tuesday warned of an impending heat wave in many parts of the country over the next couple of months, urging states to be well prepared to manage any surge in "heat related illnesses".
Weather office India Meteorological Department (IMD) said there was an "enhanced probability" of a heat wave from March to May in many regions of central and northwest India.
"Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are most likely during March over most parts of India except south peninsular India, where normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely," the met department said in a statement.
Government officials warned last year that the South Asian country could see more frequent heat waves in future and that average temperatures, even during the monsoon season, have been rising over the last two decades.
India suffered its hottest March in more than a century last year and temperatures were unusually high in April and May too, mainly due to climate change. The government said heat waves were common mainly between April and June.
"Temperatures have already touched unusual highs at some places in the country," India's health ministry said in a letter, seen by Reuters, sent to all states and union territories on Tuesday.
"Substantial deviations from expected normal temperatures for this time of the year are also being reported from some states/districts," the letter added.
For example, capital New Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 32.3 degrees Celsius on Monday - a deviation of seven degrees from normal temperatures for this time of the year - according to IMD.
The government directed health departments across the country to implement "heat-related health action plans".
This includes ensuring the presence of adequate medical and health staff and reviewing preparedness of facilities, availability of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, ice packs and other necessary equipment.
All health facilities have been asked to conduct daily surveillance of heat-related illnesses from Wednesday, and should record cases and deaths relating to heat, the government letter added.
REUTERS
World
India
Indian
Heat Waves
Illnesses
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
09:17
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
2
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen
4
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
5
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
7
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon top prosecutor tells judge investigating banks to pause probe
8
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
Lebanon News
05:08
Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal
