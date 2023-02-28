Poland will receive almost zero Russian oil in Feb-March, PM says

World
2023-02-28 | 08:47
High views
Poland will receive almost zero Russian oil in Feb-March, PM says
0min
Poland will receive almost zero Russian oil in Feb-March, PM says

Poland will cut its oil imports from Russia to close to zero in February-March, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, as Warsaw continues to reduce its dependence on Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

Last March Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022. At that time Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) had a long-term contract with Rosneft (ROSN.MM) that expired at the end of 2022 and an agreement with Tatneft (TATN.MM) that ends in 2024.

"At the beginning of this year imports from Russia decreased to 10% ...and February-March, from information I get from Orlen, it will be 0%, so a number close to zero," Morawiecki said.

On Saturday Poland's PKN Orlen (PKN.WA) said Russia had halted supplies of oil to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline, but said it would tap other sources to plug the gap.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Poland

Russia

Russian

Oil

