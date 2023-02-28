Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

World
2023-02-28 | 08:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

The White House is giving US federal agencies 30 days to delete popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from all government-issued mobile devices amid growing concerns about security. Canada announced a similar ban.

Congress, the White House itself and more than half of US states had already banned TikTok amid concerns that China could use its legal and regulatory powers to obtain private user data or to try to push misinformation or narratives favoring China. US armed forces have prohibited the app on military devices, and the European Union’s executive branch has temporarily banned TikTok from employee phones. 

More than two-thirds of American teens use TikTok, which is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company that moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. It has been targeted by critics who say the Chinese government could access user data such as browsing history and location. 

China says the bans reveal Washington’s own insecurities and are an abuse of state power. 

Here’s what to know: 

WHAT ARE THE CONCERNS ABOUT TIKTOK? 

Both the FBI and the Federal Communications Commission have warned that ByteDance could share TikTok user data with China’s authoritarian government. 

There are also concerns that the company is sending masses of user data to China, in breach of stringent European privacy rules. 

Additionally, there’s been concern about TikTok’s content and whether it harms teenagers’ mental health. 

WHO HAS PUSHED FOR TIKTOK RESTRICTIONS? 

In 2020, then-President Donald Trump and his administration sought to ban dealings with TikTok’s owner, force it to sell off its US assets and remove it from app stores. Courts blocked Trump’s efforts to ban TikTok, and President Joe Biden rescinded Trump’s orders after taking office but ordered an in-depth study of the issue. A planned sale of TikTok’s US assets was shelved. 

In Congress, concern about the app has been bipartisan. Congress passed the “No TikTok on Government Devices Act” in December as part of a sweeping government funding package. The legislation does allow for TikTok use in certain cases, including for national security, law enforcement and research purposes. 

House Republicans are expected to move forward Tuesday with a bill that would give Biden the power to ban TikTok nationwide. The legislation, proposed by Rep. Mike McCaul, looks to circumvent the challenges the administration would face in court if it moved forward with sanctions against the social media company. 

WHAT DOES TIKTOK SAY? 

TikTok has questioned the bans, saying it has not been given an opportunity to answer questions and governments were cutting themselves off from a platform beloved by millions. 

Responding to the US announcement, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said Monday: “The ban of TikTok on federal devices passed in December without any deliberation, and unfortunately that approach has served as a blueprint for other world governments. These bans are little more than political theater.” 

AP
 

Breaking Headlines

World

Variety

White House

United States

Social Media

TikTok

Ban

Mobile Devices

Security

LBCI Next
Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:45

White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Lebanon security chief's term to end after authorities skip on renewal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

Israel not in position to preach about peacekeepers' security: Lebanese delegation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19

Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:22

Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show

LBCI
World
12:10

Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes

LBCI
World
10:17

Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria

LBCI
World
10:01

Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-12

Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?

LBCI
World
09:17

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

Lebanese Fawzi Baltaji wins gold medal in Kingdom Open Championship 2022

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app