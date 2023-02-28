Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

World
2023-02-28 | 10:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Egypt and Hungary ink new deals as leaders seek closer ties

Hungary’s Prime Minister Victor Orban on Tuesday thanked Egypt for its role in capping Europe-bound migration as the two countries inked a series of preliminary agreements in Cairo.

Orban’s praise for Egypt, and its president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, came during his visit to the Egyptian capital in which the two governments signed various memorandums of understanding in nuclear cooperation, education and sports. Few further details were immediately given about the deals.

In a joint media conference following the signings, Orban spoke of a need to reduce East-West divisions in Europe. In return, Sissi praised Orban’s understanding of the region, describing the relationship between Egypt and Hungary as a “role model.”

Populist Orban is an outspoken opponent of immigration in Europe. He has said that non-European migrants threaten to replace the continent’s Christian culture and are responsible for bringing diseases like COVID-19 variants into Hungary.

Sissi’s government has in recent years upgraded border security, preventing the North African country from becoming a major departure point for Europe-bound migrants like neighboring Libya. Orban made similar praises of Egypt’s capping of European-bound migration in a visit he made to Cairo last year.

In a tweet posted after the media conference, Orban said both countries were on the “side of peace” regarding the Ukraine conflict.

Orban, widely seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest EU ally, has spoken out strongly against several rounds of EU sanctions against Moscow, arguing that they’ve done little to stop the war and have hurt European economies more than Russia.

Egypt, like several other Arab countries, has remained neutral in the conflict despite pressure from its western allies. The Egyptian economy has been hit hard by the war. The cash-strapped North African country is the world’s largest importer of wheat with most of its imports having traditionally come from eastern Europe.

Relations between Egypt and Hungary have remained strong since Sissi came to power in 2013.
 

World

Middle East

Hungary

Egypt

Ink

Deal

Leaders

Seek

Closer

Tie

COVID

Variants

Virus

LBCI Next
Brazil allows two Iranian warships to dock in Rio despite US pressure
Spain, Netherlands back quick deal on EU power market reform
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

UK and EU leaders to meet Monday to finalize Northern Ireland deal

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Microsoft inks Nvidia game deal to assuage regulators over Activision merger

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal

LBCI
World
2023-02-17

Britain's Sunak tells Northern Ireland parties' no EU protocol deal yet

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:22

Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show

LBCI
World
12:10

Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes

LBCI
World
10:17

Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria

LBCI
World
09:52

Alleged higher Iran enrichment worries Germany, Israel

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-12

Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?

LBCI
World
09:17

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-26

Lebanese Fawzi Baltaji wins gold medal in Kingdom Open Championship 2022

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app