News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cellnex expects to post profit in three to four years time
World
2023-03-01 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cellnex expects to post profit in three to four years time
Cellnex (CLNX.MC), Europe's largest mobile phone tower operator, expects to make a net profit in three or four years as the company shifts its focus away from expanding via acquisitions towards cutting debt.
The group made a net loss to 297 million euros ($314.49 million) in 2022, which was slightly higher than the average consensus of 292 million euros in a Refinitiv poll.
Chief Executive Tobias Martinez said the loss narrowed in 2022 - from 363 million euros in 2021 - due to the slower expansion rate and that the trend should continue in the subsequent years as the company focuses on the countries where it is already present.
"This should take us to a positive net result in three or four years as long as there is no operation of inorganic growth," Martinez said.
After borrowing heavily to build the largest cellphone mast network in Europe, mainly through acquisitions, Barcelona-based Cellnex in November shifted its strategy in a rising interest rate environment towards getting a credit rating upgrade.
Martinez, who will step down in June, told a news briefing the company's commitment was to achieve that upgrade by December 2024.
Martinez said the earnings showed Cellnex's capacity to generate cash as he downplayed the reported net loss, saying it was expected for a company that has invested heavily.
He said the decision for him to step down was "personal" and not the result of any pressure, saying it was the "moment to give way to a new leadership" amid the strategy shift.
Martinez said he felt supported by shareholders and did not expect any of them to leave in relation to the CEO replacement process.
The company's revenues, as well as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), were in line with estimates.
Cellnex achieved its forecast as core earnings grew 37% to 2.6 billion euros and revenues rose 38% to 3.5 billion euros.
It expects its EBITDA to grow in 2023 to 2.9-3 billion euros and revenues to reach between 4.1 billion and 4.3 billion euros.
Cellnex's net financial debt stood at 16.9 billion euros in February, slightly lower than in its third-quarter results. It said it had available liquidity worth 4.4 billion euros in February.
The company is present in 12 European countries and controls around 110,000 masts and plans to have 20,000 more by 2030.
Its 2025 outlook remains unchanged, with EBITDA forecast to exceed 3 billion euros and revenues seen above 4 billion euros.
REUTERS
World
Cellnex
Expect
Profit
Next
UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop
US Supreme Court doubt over student debt relief looms over Biden agenda
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
Middle East
07:14
FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms
Middle East
07:14
FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms
0
Variety
06:09
Revolut reports first full year of profit
Variety
06:09
Revolut reports first full year of profit
0
Variety
05:36
Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after tough 2022
Variety
05:36
Aston Martin says profitability to improve this year after tough 2022
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-23
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
Sports
2023-01-23
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store