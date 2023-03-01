News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop
World
2023-03-01 | 07:51
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop
British house prices last month dropped by the most in more than 10 years, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday, adding to signs of a slowdown in the housing market in the face of high inflation and rising borrowing costs.
The 1.1 percent fall was the biggest year-on-year drop since November 2012 and also the first annual decrease since June 2020, early in the coronavirus pandemic, when prices edged down by 0.1 percent, Nationwide said.
Separate Bank of England data showed British lenders approved the lowest number of mortgages in January since 2009, excluding a slump at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysts in a Reuters poll published on Tuesday expect house prices to fall by 2.4 percent in 2023, less than previously as a resilient job market and easing recession fears soften the blow of higher borrowing costs.
Nationwide said that compared with January, prices were down by 0.5 percent for the sixth month-on-month fall in a row, the longest such run since one beginning in 2007 and ending in 2009, during the global financial crisis.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to fall by 0.9 percent from a year earlier and by 0.4 percent in monthly terms.
Nationwide said prices were now 3.7 percent lower than their peak in August last year.
Official interest rates have been on a steep rise for over a year and the mortgage market suffered major disruption in late September and October following former prime minister Liz Truss's mini budget, which pushed up market borrowing costs.
Nationwide chief economist Robert Gardner said the market would struggle to recover in the near term given the risk of a recession, and mortgage payments were well above their average as a share of take-home pay.
"However, conditions should gradually improve if inflation moderates in the coming months as expected, easing pressure on household budgets," Gardner said.
"Solid gains in nominal incomes together with weak or declining house prices will also support housing affordability, especially if mortgage rates edge lower in the coming months."
Nationwide forecast in December that house prices would fall 5 percent in 2023.
Gabriella Dickens, an economist with consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics, said she expected house prices would fall to about 8 percent below last year's peak.
"We have tentatively penciled in a 5 percent rise in house prices for 2024, however, reflecting our view that the Monetary Policy Committee (of the Bank of England) will start to reduce interest rates next year," she said.
Tuesday's Bank of England data showed a jump in consumer lending, which rose by a net 1.6 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) on the month, double the increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
Lending was 7.5 percent higher than a year earlier, the biggest increase in three years, though this growth rate is not adjusted for consumer price inflation of more than 10 percent.
Reuters
World
UK
House
Prices
Fall
Mortgage
Approval
Drop
Slowdown
Market
Costs
Inflation
Recession
Next
West gains advantage as it vies with Russia for influence in Serbia
Cellnex expects to post profit in three to four years time
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-28
UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down
World
2023-02-28
UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down
0
World
2023-02-15
Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England
World
2023-02-15
Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
2023-02-27
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
2023-02-27
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-23
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
Sports
2023-01-23
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store