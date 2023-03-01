Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67

World
2023-03-01 | 07:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67

The relatives of victims of Sunday's boat wreck off Italy commemorated their loved ones on Wednesday in a sports hall in the Calabrian city of Crotone, where the coffins of more than 60 migrants who perished in the incident were laid out.

The death toll of the migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 67, Italian authorities said on Wednesday, with many people still unaccounted for. Rescuers found two more children, bringing the underage victims of the tragedy to 16, provincial government officials said.
 
Some family members had arrived from northern Europe to mourn the dead and try to trace survivors. Rescuers said most of the migrants came from Afghanistan, with others from Pakistan, Iran, Somalia and Syria.

The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, had set sail from Turkey and sank in rough seas near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on Calabria's eastern coast.

Locals have also been paying their respects to the victims, leaving flowers, messages, candles and other mementoes by metal railings outside the sports arena.
 
"I've felt very affected by this situation. I didn't come only this morning, I have been here for days and I've seen how the number of dead has been rising," Giovanni Antonio Marsala, a 53-year-old resident of Crotone, told Reuters.

The tragedy has intensified a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
 
In Italy, controversy raged over whether the coast guard and police could have done more to prevent the shipwreck.

Authorities have said that patrol boats were sent to intercept the migrants, but severe weather forced them to return to port. Police then mobilized search units along the coastline, and found bodies washed ashore.

Crotone port authority commander Vittorio Aloi told journalists that all correct procedures were followed.

"I am humanly tried (by the tragedy) but on a professional level I am fine, I can assure you," he said before entering the sports hall.

A separate polemic has involved Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, for remarks in which he appeared to be blaming migrants and traffickers for embarking on dangerous sea journeys with their families.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past decade, fleeing conflict and poverty back home. Last year there were more than 105,000 landings, including about 15 percent from boats that had departed from Turkey.
 

World

Relatives

Pay

Respect

Toll

Italy

Migrant

Boat

Wreck

Casualties

Dead

Injured

LBCI Next
African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia
UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-26

More than 30 dead after migrant shipwreck in southern Italy

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-15

At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:58

Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
World
08:45

German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February

LBCI
World
08:22

Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-01-23

Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22

EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26

Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app