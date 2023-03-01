News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Majhoul
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
27
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67
World
2023-03-01 | 07:59
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Relatives pay respects as toll from Italy migrant boat wreck rises to 67
The relatives of victims of Sunday's boat wreck off Italy commemorated their loved ones on Wednesday in a sports hall in the Calabrian city of Crotone, where the coffins of more than 60 migrants who perished in the incident were laid out.
The death toll of the migrant shipwreck near the southern Italian coast has risen to 67, Italian authorities said on Wednesday, with many people still unaccounted for. Rescuers found two more children, bringing the underage victims of the tragedy to 16, provincial government officials said.
Some family members had arrived from northern Europe to mourn the dead and try to trace survivors. Rescuers said most of the migrants came from Afghanistan, with others from Pakistan, Iran, Somalia and Syria.
The vessel, which authorities believe was carrying up to 200 migrants, had set sail from Turkey and sank in rough seas near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on Calabria's eastern coast.
Locals have also been paying their respects to the victims, leaving flowers, messages, candles and other mementoes by metal railings outside the sports arena.
"I've felt very affected by this situation. I didn't come only this morning, I have been here for days and I've seen how the number of dead has been rising," Giovanni Antonio Marsala, a 53-year-old resident of Crotone, told Reuters.
The tragedy has intensified a debate on migration in Europe and Italy, where the recently elected right-wing government's tough new laws for migrant rescue charities have drawn criticism from the United Nations and others.
In Italy, controversy raged over whether the coast guard and police could have done more to prevent the shipwreck.
Authorities have said that patrol boats were sent to intercept the migrants, but severe weather forced them to return to port. Police then mobilized search units along the coastline, and found bodies washed ashore.
Crotone port authority commander Vittorio Aloi told journalists that all correct procedures were followed.
"I am humanly tried (by the tragedy) but on a professional level I am fine, I can assure you," he said before entering the sports hall.
A separate polemic has involved Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, for remarks in which he appeared to be blaming migrants and traffickers for embarking on dangerous sea journeys with their families.
Hundreds of thousands of migrants have reached Italy by boat over the past decade, fleeing conflict and poverty back home. Last year there were more than 105,000 landings, including about 15 percent from boats that had departed from Turkey.
Reuters
World
Relatives
Pay
Respect
Toll
Italy
Migrant
Boat
Wreck
Casualties
Dead
Injured
Next
African migrants suffer under crackdown in Tunisia
UAE's Masdar to invest $1.2 bln in British battery storage tech
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-26
More than 30 dead after migrant shipwreck in southern Italy
World
2023-02-26
More than 30 dead after migrant shipwreck in southern Italy
0
World
2023-02-28
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
World
2023-02-28
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
0
World
2023-02-27
Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children
World
2023-02-27
Migrant shipwreck in Italy kills at least 59, including 12 children
0
Middle East
2023-02-15
At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
Middle East
2023-02-15
At least 73 migrants presumed dead after shipwreck off Libya
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
World
08:58
Canada home prices to drop 12% in 2023, still remain unaffordable for many: Reuters poll
0
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
World
08:55
Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process
0
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
08:45
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
0
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
World
08:22
Kremlin says it doesn't believe Ukrainian denial of attacks on Russia
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-23
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
Sports
2023-01-23
Chelsea sale has given Glazers impetus to sell Manchester United
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-22
EDL’s losses will continue to accumulate amid ongoing currency depreciation
0
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-26
Will Lebanon be classified as failed state?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
Lebanon Economy
12:41
Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Lebanese banks reopen as Dollar soars to record highs amid economic crisis
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
News Bulletin Reports
11:16
Fifteen percent of Lebanese no longer have active car insurance plans
4
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
Variety
09:48
Visa, Mastercard pause crypto push in wake of industry meltdown
5
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
Lebanon News
12:01
Lebanese tourism to Turkey sees stagnation after earthquake
6
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
Lebanon News
09:42
Lebanon fuel prices keep on soaring
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:24
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Lebanon Economy
07:12
Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store