German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
World
2023-03-01 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German inflation unexpectedly accelerates in February
German consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, rose more than anticipated in February, data showed on Wednesday, pointing to no let-up in stubborn price pressures and pushing up European Central Bank rate hike expectations.
EU-harmonized prices rose by 9.3% compared with the same month a year before, preliminary data from the federal statistics office showed, beating analyst expectations of a rise of 9.0% and slightly higher than January's 9.2% increase.
Compared to January, prices increased by 1.0%, the office added, also beating forecasts of a 0.7% month-on-month rise.
The surprise inflation figures from Europe's largest economy come a day after two of the euro zone's biggest economies - Spain and France - also posted unexpected rises.
The ECB has raised interest rates by 300 basis points since July and promised another over-sized move in March, but some policymakers have called for more measured action after March as inflation is now off the highs it hit in October.
Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel pushed back on those calls earlier on Wednesday, saying recent energy price falls may help bring down inflation in the near term, but they do not impact the medium term and price growth was at risk of getting stuck above the ECB's 2% target.
"The interest rate step announced for March will not be the last," Nagel said in a speech. "Further significant interest rate steps might even be necessary afterwards."
REUTERS
World
German
Inflation
Germany
EU
Increase
Prices
