Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro

World
2023-03-01 | 11:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Dollar slips, yuan gains on China PMI; hot inflation lifts euro

The U.S. dollar slid and China's yuan gained on Wednesday after Chinese manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace in a decade, while the euro rose after German inflation data surged last month and raised rate hike expectations in the euro zone.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars also gained on the robust Chinese data, which smashed expectations with the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) shooting up to 52.6 last month from 50.1 in January.

China's non-manufacturing activity also grew at a faster pace in February, while the Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing PMI reading for last month likewise surpassed market expectations.

"The strong Chinese data supports the recovery story, the reopening story that seemed to wane a little bit last month and it is underpinned risk assets," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York.

German consumer prices, harmonized to compare with other European Union countries, rose more than anticipated and pushed up European Central Bank rate hike expectations after the data pointed to no let-up in stubborn cost pressures.

Figures released on Tuesday showed accelerating inflation in France and Spain, two of the euro zone's biggest economies.

"Germany, like France and Spain, reported stronger than expected CPI data and this reinforces the idea of a shift in the market that the ECB rate peaks at 4%, about 50 basis points higher than at the start of the year," Chandler said.

The euro gained 0.63% to $1.0643 with a large option expiry on Friday at $1.07. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index fell 0.295%, on pace to its biggest single-day decline since Feb. 1.

The index rose nearly 3% in February, its first monthly gain after a four-month losing streak, as a slew of strong U.S. economic data in recent weeks raised market expectations that the Federal Reserve has further to go in hiking rates.

Futures pricing continues to edge higher, with a peak rate climbing on Wednesday to 5.45% in the fed funds by September.

"We see the Fed going to 5.5%, with a growing risk of 6%," said Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank. "The Fed is hiking. Others can't follow or match. The dollar will soar."

Elsewhere, the Japanese yen weakened 0.05% versus the dollar at 136.27 after the U.S. currency rose almost 5% against the yen in February, its largest monthly gain since June.

The onshore yuan finished the domestic session at 6.8854 per dollar, the strongest close since Feb. 21, while the offshore yuan jumped 1.3% to 6.8683 per dollar, set for its largest one-day gain since late November.

The kiwi surged 1.3% to $0.6263, while the Aussie gained 0.7% to $0.6774, reversing the slide to a two-month low earlier on Wednesday following soft domestic economic data.

The two currencies are often used as liquid proxies for the yuan.

Sterling traded at $1.1966, down 0.45% on the day, after Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said it was possible the central bank had already come to the end of its rate-rising cycle.

The pound surged 1% at the start of the week after Britain struck a post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade deal with the European Union.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Dollar

Yuan

Gain

China

Inflation

Euro

LBCI Next
Two trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
Andrew Tate seeks to recruit right-wing politicians to his cause, wiretaps show
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-04

Dollar falls as Europe inflation cools and China lifts the Aussie

LBCI
World
10:51

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

US dollar drops after recent gains: short-term uptrend intact

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Euro zone lending growth slows again amid downturn

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:33

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
World
11:25

Tesla plans 6,000 jobs in Mexico and eyeing more investment, government says

LBCI
World
10:51

GLOBAL ECONOMY China's factories power ahead, inflation ticks up in Europe

LBCI
World
09:16

Canadians say Trudeau needs tougher response in wake of China actions - poll

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-29

Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-27

Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
09:05

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:12

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon

LBCI
World
08:55

Hungary starts Finland, Sweden NATO bid ratification process

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
World
07:51

UK house prices fall by most since 2012, mortgage approvals drop

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app