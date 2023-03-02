Situation 'critical': Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance

World
2023-03-02 | 04:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Situation &#39;critical&#39;: Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Situation 'critical': Ukraine clings to Bakhmut as Russians advance

Ukrainian forces hung onto their positions in the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut early on Thursday under constant attack from Russian troops seeking to claim their first major victory for more than half a year.

Russia says seizing Bakhmut would open the way to fully controlling the rest of the strategic Donbas industrial region bordering Russia, one of the main objectives of its invasion a year ago on Feb. 24.
 
Delivering a regular morning roundup of the situation across the frontlines, the Ukraine military general staff said on Thursday that the enemy was continuing to advance toward Bakhmut and "is storming the city".

It said Ukrainian forces were repelling attacks in Bakhmut and in other settlements in the Donetsk region that were coming under fire.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that his forces "are keeping each sector of the front under control".
 
Ukraine says Bakhmut has limited strategic value but has nevertheless put up fierce resistance. Not everyone in Ukraine is convinced that defending Bakhmut can go on indefinitely.

"I believe that sooner or later, we will probably have to leave Bakhmut. There is no sense in holding it at any cost," Ukrainian member of parliament Serhiy Rakhmanin said on NV radio late on Wednesday.

"But for the moment, Bakhmut will be defended with several aims - firstly, to inflict as many Russian losses as possible and make Russia use its ammunition and resources," Rakhmanin said, adding that no lines of defense should be allowed to collapse.
 
The battle for Bakhmut began about seven months ago, but in recent weeks Russian advances from three sides have left defenders with the only way out to the west.

Thousands of civilians remain in the ruined city, which had a pre-war population of about 70,000.

"There is a danger that our garrison in Bakhmut will be encircled," military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said in a post on YouTube assessing the situation as "critical".

"The enemy is attempting to sever the routes used to supply our forces in Bakhmut and halt all movement along them," he said. "The Russian forces cannot win street battles in Bakhmut or take the city by attacking head-on. The only way they can take the city is to surround it."

Zhdanov gave a graphic description of Russian efforts to force Ukrainian troops to abandon positions on the east bank of the Bakhmutka river.

"They are applying what can be described as colossal pressure, with wave upon wave of attacks. They bring in reinforcements in trucks and take away their wounded aboard the same trucks. This process is constant - like a conveyor belt - around the clock."

'WINTER IS OVER'
 
Russian forces were also making preparations for new attacks in the central Zaporizhzhia region and on the southern front in the Kherson region, the military said. More than 40 towns and villages were shelled, it said, including the regional center of Kherson and other towns on the west bank of the Dnipro River, abandoned by Russia in November.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify the latest battlefield accounts.

The war looked set to dominate a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, just as a finance ministers meeting had days earlier. European and U.S. delegates reiterated that they hold Russia responsible for the conflict, with Germany saying it would use the meeting to counter Russian "propaganda".

Russia said it would use the meeting to tell the world who, according to Moscow, was responsible for the crises the world finds itself in.

Ukrainians and Russians traditionally mark March 1 as the start of spring and frozen ground has melted at the front, ushering in the season of sucking black mud - "bezdorizhzhia" in Ukrainian, "rasputitsa" in Russian - that has been notorious in history for destroying attacking armies.

"Winter is over. It was a very difficult one and every Ukrainian, without exaggeration, felt the difficulties," Zelenskiy said in a video message after a meeting devoted to energy issues.

"But we managed to provide Ukraine with energy and heat. The threat to the energy system remains. And work goes on to ensure the energy system keeps functioning," Zelenskiy said.

Russia mounted regular waves of missile strikes on power stations in what Ukraine said was a calculated strategy to destroy civilian morale.

CENSORSHIP
 
Ukraine and its Western allies describe Russia's war as unprovoked with the aim of crushing its European-leaning neighbor, which was part of the Soviet Union until its break-up in 1991.

Russia accuses the West of provoking what it calls its "special military operation" to eliminate security threats, and of prolonging the conflict by backing the Kyiv government with weapons.

Russia's top lawmaker said he was introducing amendments to a wartime censorship law that would increase the penalty for discrediting the army from five to 15 years in jail and extend the law to cover the Wagner mercenary force. read more

Moscow introduced sweeping censorship laws shortly after ordering tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago.

A Russian defense ministry journal said Moscow was developing a new type of military strategy using nuclear weapons to protect against possible U.S. aggression, RIA news agency reported on Thursday.

The article is the latest in a series of combative remarks by Russian politicians and commentators following the invasion of Ukraine, that have suggested Russia would, if necessary, be prepared to deploy its nuclear arsenal. 
 

World

Situation

Critical

Ukraine

Clings

Bakhmut

Russia

Ukraine

War

Invasion

Advance

LBCI Next
US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war
ECB confronts a cold reality: companies are cashing in on inflation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:30

Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure

LBCI
World
08:01

Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom

LBCI
World
06:54

Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy

LBCI
World
06:48

Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:16

US seeks allies' backing for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-28

Lebanon's financial system over as goods now priced in USD: Salam

LBCI
Middle East
06:52

Scientists discover corridor in Great Pyramid of Giza

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:11

World’s biggest currency crash prompts Lebanon to intervene anew

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:28

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Political opposition mounts against Hezbollah-Amal alliance in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:15

Latest political developments discussed by Kataeb Leader Gemayel, US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

EDL begins campaign to remove encroachments on electrical network

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:17

The army's support is an international 'red line'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

General Abbas Ibrahim: From soldier to negotiator

LBCI
Middle East
10:44

Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Ain al-Hilweh Camp violence forces UNRWA schools to close on Thursday

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app