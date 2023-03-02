Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy

World
2023-03-02 | 06:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden administration releases new cybersecurity strategy

The US government plans to expand minimum cybersecurity requirements for critical sectors and to be faster and more aggressive in preventing cyberattacks before they can occur, including by using military, law enforcement and diplomatic tools, according to a Biden administration strategy document released Thursday.

The Democratic administration also intends to work with Congress on legislation that would impose legal liability on software makers whose products fail to meet basic cybersecurity safeguards, officials said. 

The strategy largely codifies work that has already been underway during the last two years over a spate of high-profile ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure. An attack on a major fuel pipeline that caused panic at the pump and resulted in an East Coast fuel shortage as well as other attacks focused fresh attention on cybersecurity. But officials hope the new strategy lays the groundwork for countering an increasingly challenging cyber environment. 

“This strategy will position the United States and its allies and partners to build that digital ecosystem together, making it more easily and inherently defensible, resilient, and aligned with our values,” the document states. 

President Joe Biden’s administration has already taken steps to impose cybersecurity regulations on certain critical industry sectors, such as electric utilities and nuclear facilities, and the strategy calls for minimum requirements to be expanded to other vital sectors. 

Anne Neuberger, the administration’s deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said on a conference call with reporters that it was “critical that the American people have confidence in the availability and resiliency of our critical infrastructure and the essential services it provides.” 

The strategy document calls for more aggressive efforts to thwart cyberattacks before they can occur by drawing on a range of military, law enforcement and diplomatic tools as well as help from a private sector that “has growing visibility into the adversary sector.” Such offensive operations, the document says, need to take place with “greater speed, scale, and frequency.” 

“Our goal is to make malicious actors incapable of mounting sustained cyber-enabled campaigns that would threaten the national security or public safety of the United States,” the strategy document says. 

Under the strategy, ransomware attacks — in which hackers lock up a victim’s data and demand large fees to return it — are being classified as a threat to national security rather than a criminal challenge, meaning that the government will continue using tools beyond arrests and indictments to combat the problem. 

AP
 

Breaking Headlines

World

US

Government

Cybersecurity

Cyberattacks

Joe Biden

Administration

LBCI Next
Japan's Marubeni, Saudi's PIF weighing clean hydrogen production in kingdom
Scholz asks China to refrain from sending weapons to Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Lebanon raises customs Dollar by threefold as government struggles with financial woes

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

US manufacturers see big boost from government subsidies and tax breaks

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Austrian children take government to court over climate

LBCI
World
2023-02-10

Moldovan government quits amid economic turmoil, Russia tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:01

US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks

LBCI
World
10:38

Spanish woman freed from Iran jail says positive thoughts kept her going

LBCI
World
10:34

IAEA's Grossi to travel to Iran, seeking breakthrough on cooperation

LBCI
World
08:30

Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

UNICEF calls stakeholders to ensure learning for all children

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
World
04:23

SpaceX launches US, Russia, UAE astronauts to space station

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-15

How secret London talks led to Air India's gigantic plane order

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app