Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company

World
2023-03-03 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Two dead, dozens of police held hostage in Colombia in protest against oil company

A police officer and civilian were killed during violent protests in Colombia's Caqueta province on Thursday, and 79 officers and nine oilfield workers were taken hostage by members of rural communities, the government said.

The violence erupted in part of the San Vicente del Caguan municipality, where members of rural and Indigenous communities blocked access to an oil field and set a fire, national police said, to demand Emerald Energy help fix roads.
 
President Gustavo Petro, who ordered defense and interior officials to the region, decried the killings on Twitter.

"We have a popular movement which by its exclusion and the influence of groups which want to destroy this government and subsume Colombia in war, has ended up murdering a young policeman," he said.

The attorney general's office should investigate the killings, while the Red Cross should attend to those being held hostage, he said.
 
"I expect from the perpetrators the unilateral liberation of government officials before a new escalation of violence is caused," Petro added.

The office of human rights ombudsman Carlos Camargo confirmed in a statement a policeman and a civilian had been killed.

Officials from Camargo's office were accompanying the police officers and Emerald employees who were being held, the office said on Twitter.
 
The officer and civilian died from gunshot wounds, police sources said, adding FARC dissidents who reject a 2016 peace deal are present in the region and could be involved in the unrest.

Protests in areas close to oil and mining projects regularly occur in Colombia as communities push for companies to build infrastructure including roads and schools.

Reuters could not immediately reach Emerald Energy, a subsidiary of China's state-owned company Sinochem, for comment.
 

World

Dozens

Police

Held

Hostage

Colombia

Protest

Against

Oil

Company

LBCI Next
Russian mercenary chief says Ukraine's Bakhmut is practically surrounded
Russia says it will move to stop further incursions after incident near Ukraine border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Israeli police fire stun grenades on 'day of disruption' protest of judicial overhaul

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during pro-Sami protest

LBCI
World
2023-02-26

Protest in Berlin over arming Ukraine against Russia draws thousands

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Norway police ban Quran burning protest after Turkey summons Oslo envoy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:27

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements

LBCI
World
08:20

Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage

LBCI
World
08:11

Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries

LBCI
World
08:11

A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
06:39

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Sports
08:58

Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app