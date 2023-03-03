News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France's Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch
World
2023-03-03 | 07:31
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France's Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch
King Charles will travel to France on March 26-29 for his first state visit as Britain's monarch, the French presidency said on Friday, in a further sign of warming relations between Paris and London after years of bad blood over Brexit.
The visit, which will feature a state dinner for Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Palace of Versailles, is a diplomatic coup for President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to reset Franco-British relations after a series of disputes.
The visit "is an honor for France and illustrates the depth of the historical links uniting our two countries," Macron's office said in a statement, also citing previous collaboration between the two men "on issues of protecting biodiversity and the fight against climate change."
Charles' visit will come hard on the heels of one by his Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is due to meet Macron in Paris on March 10 for the first Franco-British summit since 2018, before relations unraveled.
Macron's hardball tactics during the talks to negotiate Britain's departure from the European Union, which became official in February 2020, had prompted angry outbursts by former prime minister Boris Johnson and vitriol in UK tabloids.
Britain's role in negotiating a security pact between the United States and Australia, torpedoing a multi-billion submarine deal the French had negotiated with Canberra, left Macron seething and brought relations to a new low.
When former British prime minister Liz Truss was asked last year if Macron was a friend or a foe, she replied: "the jury's out".
But French officials have been keen to keep Britain in Europe's orbit after Brexit and Macron went out of his way to include Britain in the launch of his European Political Community initiative in Prague last October.
His glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth after she died last year was particularly appreciated by Britons and the monarch, British officials told Reuters, and played a role in persuading Buckingham Palace to make Macron the first foreign leader to host Charles.
Reuters
World
France
Macron
Host
King Charles
First
Visit
Abroad
Monarch
UK
Next
Germany asks Switzerland to sell mothballed Leopard 2 tanks
Futures rise as yields retreat from highs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-28
WHO's Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkey's quake zone
Middle East
2023-02-28
WHO's Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkey's quake zone
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Lebanon News
2023-02-23
UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
0
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
0
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:16
Softbank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing
World
07:16
Softbank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing
0
World
2023-01-25
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
World
2023-01-25
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
6
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
7
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
8
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store