France's Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch

World
2023-03-03 | 07:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France&#39;s Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France's Macron to host King Charles in first visit abroad as monarch

King Charles will travel to France on March 26-29 for his first state visit as Britain's monarch, the French presidency said on Friday, in a further sign of warming relations between Paris and London after years of bad blood over Brexit.

The visit, which will feature a state dinner for Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at the Palace of Versailles, is a diplomatic coup for President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to reset Franco-British relations after a series of disputes.
 
The visit "is an honor for France and illustrates the depth of the historical links uniting our two countries," Macron's office said in a statement, also citing previous collaboration between the two men "on issues of protecting biodiversity and the fight against climate change."

Charles' visit will come hard on the heels of one by his Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is due to meet Macron in Paris on March 10 for the first Franco-British summit since 2018, before relations unraveled.
 
Macron's hardball tactics during the talks to negotiate Britain's departure from the European Union, which became official in February 2020, had prompted angry outbursts by former prime minister Boris Johnson and vitriol in UK tabloids.

Britain's role in negotiating a security pact between the United States and Australia, torpedoing a multi-billion submarine deal the French had negotiated with Canberra, left Macron seething and brought relations to a new low.
 
When former British prime minister Liz Truss was asked last year if Macron was a friend or a foe, she replied: "the jury's out".

But French officials have been keen to keep Britain in Europe's orbit after Brexit and Macron went out of his way to include Britain in the launch of his European Political Community initiative in Prague last October.

His glowing tribute to Queen Elizabeth after she died last year was particularly appreciated by Britons and the monarch, British officials told Reuters, and played a role in persuading Buckingham Palace to make Macron the first foreign leader to host Charles.
 

World

France

Macron

Host

King Charles

First

Visit

Abroad

Monarch

UK

LBCI Next
Germany asks Switzerland to sell mothballed Leopard 2 tanks
Futures rise as yields retreat from highs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

WHO's Tedros pledges support after first visit to Turkey's quake zone

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-27

Egypt's foreign minister meets Assad in first Syria visit since war

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Ukraine first lady cites rights violations, urges tribunal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-23

UK court issues first judicial ruling for Beirut Blast case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:27

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements

LBCI
World
08:20

Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage

LBCI
World
08:11

Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries

LBCI
World
08:11

A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:16

Softbank’s Arm rebuffs London by choosing US listing

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

LBCI
World
08:27

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Sports
08:58

Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app