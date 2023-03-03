Brazilian real's strength challenged as economy sours

World
2023-03-03 | 07:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Brazilian real&#39;s strength challenged as economy sours
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Brazilian real's strength challenged as economy sours

Strength in Brazil's real currency will soon be challenged by rising worries about an ongoing downturn in Latin America's No.1 economy and disagreements among policymakers, a Reuters poll of foreign exchange specialists showed.

The currency has been relatively stable close to 5.20 per US dollar for months after a weak spell in the second quarter of 2022, defying concerns of market volatility around October's presidential election.

Friday's survey pointed to further appreciation for the real, gaining 1.9% in 1 year to 5.10 per US dollar from 5.19 on Wednesday, according to the median estimate of 19 FX strategists polled over Feb. 28-March 2.

However, the analysts warned of a potential wobbly phase ahead with signs of economic deterioration after last year's outburst of activity driven by former President Jair Bolsonaro's inflationary spending drive.

"Growth concerns will not be going away any time soon and the risks of the Federal Reserve tightening more are elevated," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. "The Brazilian real should see more downside in the first half of the year."

Brazil's economy contracted 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022, reeling from the lagged impact of a spike in consumer prices and steep interest rate hikes.

Emerging markets in general remain on tenterhooks, looking for any sign the US central bank may prolong its hawkish stance as inflation remains stubbornly high.

Brazil's policymakers, meanwhile, are profoundly divided, with the central bank employing a restrictive monetary strategy that is being assailed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and unorthodox officials in his government.

The poll also showed that Mexico's peso is likely to stay on solid ground after rallying to its strongest levels in 5 years this week, almost breaking through 18.00 per US dollar.

It was seen changing hands at 19.40 in one year, implying a 6.5% loss compared to Wednesday's levels but still close to 20.00, which is considered a healthy level.

So far in 2023 the peso is up 7.4% and the real 1.7%.

Mexico's currency is benefiting from a boom in foreign investment by global companies wanting to operate nearer to the United States in times of geopolitical tensions related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and business disputes with China.
 
REUTERS
 

World

Brazilian

Strength

Economy

Brazil

Currency

Market

LBCI Next
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
Global equity funds see biggest weekly outflow in two months
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:27

Pakistani rupee strengthens 2.38 percent versus dollar in interbank market

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Goldman warns of possible pre-election currency market turmoil in Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

Brazil, Argentina to encourage trade, says Haddad; plays down common currency

LBCI
World
2023-01-22

Brazil and Argentina to begin preparations for common currency - FT

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:18

Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks

LBCI
World
10:59

Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

LBCI
World
09:38

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

LBCI
World
09:35

IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:24

MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app