Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker

World
2023-03-03 | 08:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Philippines scrambles to contain oil spill and locate sunken fuel tanker

Environment and disaster authorities in the Philippines rushed to contain an oil spill on Friday from a sunken fuel tanker that has reached coastal towns on a large central island, warning of dangers to marine ecosystems if more oil leaks.

The tanker, MT Princess Empress, was still missing on Friday after sinking en route to Iloilo province carrying about 800,000 liters (211,338 gallons) of industrial fuel oil.
 
The vessel encountered engine trouble on Tuesday due to overheating and drifted due to rough sea conditions, according to the coast guard. It was not immediately clear what caused it to sink but all 20 crew were rescued before it went down.

Carlos Primo David, undersecretary at the environment ministry, said it was crucial authorities find the tanker soon as there could still be a large volume of oil inside.
 
"If we can recover it that will help us a lot in containing the spill," he said in a media briefing.

"Bear in mind that the cleanup will be more difficult if more oil reaches coastal areas."

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga said a rapid assessment was being undertaken of coastal and marine habitats that could be impacted.

At risk of damage was approximately 591 hectares of coral reefs, 1,626 hectares of mangroves and 362 hectares of seagrass, the ministry said.
 
"The possible contamination might actually affect the viability of these systems," Loyzaga warned in a recorded message on Thursday.

The disaster agency in a statement said the oil spill had reached coastal areas of several municipalities in Oriental Mindoro, the eastern half of Mindoro island.

Advocacy group Earth Island Institute PH called it "a potential environmental disaster", likening it to a 2006 incident when a tanker carrying 2.1 million liters of bunker fuel ran aground in central Philippines.
 

World

Philippines

Oil

Leak

Spill

Locate

Sunken

Fuel

Tanker

Marine

Ecosystems

LBCI Next
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-17

Montfort wins bid for Uniper's marine fuels oil refinery in UAE

LBCI
World
2023-01-26

US Energy Department to allocate $118 mln to biofuels projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

Lebanon asks Omani Oil Company to delay Iraqi fuel shipment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-21

Oil tanker docked in Lebanon awaits payment approval

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:18

Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks

LBCI
World
10:59

Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

LBCI
World
09:38

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

LBCI
World
09:35

IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app