South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

World
2023-03-03 | 09:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

A South Carolina jury on Thursday found Richard "Alex" Murdaugh guilty of killing his wife and son, convicting the once-influential attorney of murder in a case that has gripped the nation's attention for nearly two years.

The 12-person jury declared Murdaugh, 54, guilty on two counts of murdering his wife Maggie, 52, and youngest son, Paul, 22, who were executed at close range near the dog kennels on their family estate on the evening of June 7, 2021. He was also convicted of two related firearms charges.
 
Murdaugh betrayed no emotion as the jury foreperson read the verdict, which the panel reached after three hours of deliberations. He was then led out of the courtroom with his hands cuffed.

His lawyer immediately motioned for a mistrial, which the judge swiftly denied.

"The evidence of guilt is overwhelming," South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said.

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential legal family in an area west of Charleston, had pleaded not guilty, though he admitted to lying about his alibi and to committing to an array of financial crimes in confessions that dented his credibility with the jury.
 
With the guilty verdict, Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison for each of the two counts of murder when he is sentenced on Friday.

The case has drawn intense media coverage given the family's immense political power in and around Colleton County, where the trial took place. For decades until 2006, family members served as the leading prosecutor in the area, and Murdaugh was a prominent personal injury attorney in the Deep South state.
 
Throughout the trial, prosecutors portrayed Murdaugh as a serial liar and argued that only he had the means and the opportunity to commit the murders. Prosecutors said he gunned down his wife and son to distract from his financial crimes, including the theft of millions of dollars from his law partners and clients - money used to feed a years-long addiction to opioids and support an expensive lifestyle.
 
Among the state's strongest evidence was Murdaugh's admission from the stand last week that he lied about his whereabouts on the night of the killings, telling investigators he wasn't at the dog kennels before the murders. Murdaugh changed his account after the jury listened to audio evidence placing him at the crime scene minutes before the killings occurred.

"It doesn't matter who your family is, it doesn't matter how much money you have," Creighton Waters, the lead prosecutor, said after the verdict. "If you do wrong, if you break the law, if you murder, then justice will be done in South Carolina."

'ONLY ONE CONCLUSION'
 
For their part, Murdaugh's lawyers tried to paint their client as a loving family man who, while facing financial difficulties and suffering from an opioid addiction that led him to lie and steal, would never harm his wife and child.

They floated alternative theories, with Murdaugh testifying that he believed someone angry over a deadly 2019 boating accident involving Paul likely sought revenge on his son.

Jim Griffin, one of the defense lawyers, described the state's alleged motive as preposterous during his closing argument on Thursday, arguing the murders would have only drawn more scrutiny to Murdaugh's financial misdeeds.

Griffin also accused investigators of fabricating evidence and repeatedly stressed the high legal bar in criminal cases of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, underscoring the challenge facing prosecutors who built their case largely on circumstantial rather than direct evidence.

But in the end jurors did not believe Murdaugh's account. Prosecutors focused on Murdaugh's credibility, coming back time and again to his admission that he lied about something as critical as where he was when his wife and child were killed.

Judge Newman told jurors they made the right call.

"Circumstantial evidence, direct evidence -- all of the evidence pointed to only one conclusion, and that’s the conclusion that you all reached," he said.
 

World

South Carolina

Lawyer

US

Alex Murdaugh

Found Guilty

Murder

Wife

Son

LBCI Next
New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade
US regulators rejected Elon Musk’s bid to test brain chips in humans, citing safety risks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28

Man kills ex-wife after years of domestic abuse in Jabal Mohsen

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-28

Suspected schoolgirl poisoning attacks rattle a shaken Iran

LBCI
World
2023-02-23

Despite dashed hopes, some in Ukrainian city Kherson refuse to leave

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-22

Spotify launches ‘DJ,’ a new feature offering personalized music with AI-powered commentary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:18

Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks

LBCI
World
10:59

Trump seeks six-month delay in New York fraud case

LBCI
World
09:35

IAEA's Grossi arrives in Iran to discuss cooperation

LBCI
World
08:59

Turkey, United Arab Emirates sign trade agreement

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:59

Lebanon announces new incentives urging teachers to resume working

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:46

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:48

Environment Minister warns of higher fire risks until Sunday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app