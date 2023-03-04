News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly
World
2023-03-04 | 07:09
High views
Share
Share
1
min
German sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly
Germany is making slow progress in enforcing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and institutions, according to government numbers seen by Reuters on Saturday.
Germany has frozen around 5.25 billion euros ($5.57 billion) in assets belonging to sanctioned oligarchs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to the German finance ministry. The figure was 4.28 billion euros six months ago.
The ministry shared this information in reply to a request from member of the German parliament Christian Goerke.
"Since December, only 200 million euros in oligarch assets have been frozen, and for half a year, just one billion. Not a single oligarch has reported his assets since December," Goerke criticized.
Under Germany's sanctions law, targets of European Union sanctions must declare their assets immediately, under penalty of a fine or up to a year in prison.
Eight oligarchs have reported 31 asset positions to the Bundesbank so far, according to government figures. The value equals about 577 million euros. It is distributed among account balances, company holdings and securities.
Reuters
Breaking Headlines
World
Germany
Sanctions
Russian
Oligarchs
Institutions
Next
China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet
South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector
World
2023-02-23
Ukraine imposes 50-year sanctions on Russian financial sector
0
Middle East
2023-01-20
Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
Middle East
2023-01-20
Germany expects further Iran sanctions at EU foreign ministers meeting
0
World
2023-03-03
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
World
2023-03-03
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
0
World
2023-03-03
Germany asks Switzerland to sell mothballed Leopard 2 tanks
World
2023-03-03
Germany asks Switzerland to sell mothballed Leopard 2 tanks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:16
Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms
World
11:16
Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms
0
World
10:04
China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet
World
10:04
China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet
0
World
06:40
South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife
World
06:40
South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife
0
World
06:23
Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island
World
06:23
Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
0
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
Variety
2023-03-01
Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemiev shares photo of Beirut from ISS
0
Sports
2023-02-02
Bayern coach Nagelsmann praises Cancelo's creativity in debut
Sports
2023-02-02
Bayern coach Nagelsmann praises Cancelo's creativity in debut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
What to do during an earthquake?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-21
What to do during an earthquake?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
Variety
13:28
LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
News Bulletin Reports
12:19
Banks extend suspension of strike, reinstate prior demands
3
Lebanon News
06:03
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
Lebanon News
06:03
Iraq lifts entry visa for Lebanese citizens
4
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February
Lebanon News
08:07
Lebanon saw further increase in number of travelers in February
5
Lebanon News
09:34
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
Lebanon News
09:34
Recent Israeli allegations disturb Lebanon-UNIFIL relationships: MoFA
6
Variety
05:05
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
Variety
05:05
Lebanon to nominate Kfardebian to be "Capital of Winter Arab Tourism"
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills
8
World
06:23
Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island
World
06:23
Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store