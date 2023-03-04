China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet

World
2023-03-04 | 10:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet

China's legislature will vote in the coming days on a plan to reform institutions under the State Council, or Cabinet, and decide on a new Cabinet line-up for the next five years, including a new premier, an agenda showed on Saturday.

The annual National People's Congress (NPC) will also review a series of reports including the current premier's government work report, parliament spokesman Wang Chao told a news conference. 

Draft amendments to the country's Legislative Law - which governs how laws are enacted - are also on the agenda of the meeting that is due to start on Sunday. 

In the latter half of the NPC, which runs until March 13, the nearly 3,000 members of the largely rubber-stamp parliament will elect and endorse a new line-up of top government officials. Xi Jinping is widely expected to secure his third five-year term as president when lawmakers vote on March 10. 

He renewed calls this week for the "intensive" reorganisation of state and Communist Party entities, adding that part of the reform plan pertaining to state institutions would be presented before parliament. 

Lawmakers are also due to vote on the State Council's institution reform plan on March 10. 

The call for institutional reforms comes after China's economy grew 3% last year - one of its feeblest rates in nearly half a century - weakened by strict COVID-19 curbs championed by Xi that were lifted in December. 

On Sunday, the government work report due to be delivered by Premier Li Keqiang at the start of parliament will unveil the official 2023 economic growth target, among many other social and economic objectives. 

The gross domestic product (GDP) target could be as high as 6%, compared with a 4.5%-5.5% range proposed in November, sources told Reuters this week. 

NEW PREMIER 

A new premier for the next five years will be decided by parliament on March 11. A day later, it will decide on a new batch of vice premiers, state councillors, ministers as well as the governor of the People's Bank of China. 

Among the amendments to China's Legislative Law set to be reviewed at the meeting is a proposal that would allow the NPC Standing Committee to pass laws in the event of an "emergency" after a single review. 

The committee, which enacts and amends laws when parliament is not in session, voted in June 2020 to adopt landmark laws on national security in Hong Kong. That legislation was put to the vote after two rounds of deliberation. 

Lawmakers will vote on the draft amendments to the Legislative Law on March 13. 

Reuters
 

Breaking Headlines

World

China

Reform

State Council

National

Congress

Legislature

Lawmakers

Amendments

LBCI Next
Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island
Biden administration announces plan to stop water plant hacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

National Anti-Corruption Commission struggles to operate without internal regulations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-03

Government accused of sabotaging national basketball team's World Cup chances

LBCI
World
2023-03-03

At China political meeting, internet bosses are out, chip execs are in

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-03

SpaceX capsule delivers latest four-member crew to International Space Station

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:16

Civilians flee embattled town as Ukrainian pullout looms

LBCI
World
07:09

German sanctions against Russian oligarchs advancing slowly

LBCI
World
06:40

South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife

LBCI
World
06:23

Philippines says Chinese navy ship spotted near disputed island

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-10

Lebanese citizens victims of new ways of fraud

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-15

MoFA publishes Lebanese death toll in Turkey–Syria earthquake

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app